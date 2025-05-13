Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a manhunt for Pahalgam attack suspects, releasing "Terror Free Kashmir" posters and announcing a Rs 20 lakh reward for credible information.

Jammu and Kashmir police have launched a widespread manhunt for the Pakistani terrorists believed to be behind the brutal April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. In a bid to intensify the crackdown on terror operatives, posters featuring the suspects have been put up across multiple locations in the state's Shopian district.

The posters, emblazoned with the message "Terror Free Kashmir", offer a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for anyone who provides credible information about the whereabouts of the terrorists. Authorities have assured that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential to ensure their safety.

Identities of the Terrorists

The three accused terrorists have been identified as:

Adil Hussain Thoker, a local resident of Anantnag.

Ali Bhai aka Talha Bhai, a Pakistani national.

Hashim Musa aka Suleiman, also a Pakistani national.

All three individuals are members of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. The Resistance Front (TRF), which is widely believed to be an offshoot of the LeT, has claimed responsibility for the April 22 massacre.

April 22 Massacre: Deadliest Attack Since Pulwama

The terror attack occurred in the scenic Baisaran meadow, located approximately six kilometres from Pahalgam town. At least 26 people, including 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali national, were killed when terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on civilians.

The carnage marks the deadliest terrorist attack in the Kashmir Valley since the Pulwama suicide bombing in 2019.

India Responds With Operation Sindoor

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation aimed to deliver a strong punitive message to those sheltering and supporting terror activities across the border.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched attacks on Indian military bases and civilian areas near the international border. India responded swiftly and decisively, targeting 11 key Pakistani airbases, significantly crippling their offensive capabilities.

After several days of military hostilities along the Line of Control (LoC), both countries reached a ceasefire understanding on May 10. Despite the understanding, there were cases of violation by the Pakistani military on the same night. On Monday, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan deliberated on ways to avoid "inimical" military actions and agreed on considering immediate steps to reduce troops of the two militaries from the borders and forward areas.

During a 45-minute hotline conversation, the two officers reaffirmed their commitment to refrain from firing a "single shot" or undertaking any "aggressive and inimical" actions against each other, according to an Indian readout.

"Talks between DGMOs were held at 5:00 PM. Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed," the Indian Army said.

"It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas," it said in a statement.