New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Rattled by India's precision strikes on terror infrastructure it nurtures in its territory and that under its control in response to Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan made noise about its rights under the UN Charter but Islamabad has itself shown scarce respect for International Law as evidenced by its by its indiscriminate shelling against unarmed civilians which killed over 20 people (mostly Muslims) in Jammu and Kashmir.



Many civilians have been injured in Pakistani shelling and those killed include four children.



Pakistan's targeting of a Gurudwara, temple, and Madarsa exemplify which playbook they follow.



Pakistan launched a targeted attack on the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir, hitting a Gurdwara in Poonch and the homes of Sikh community members. At least three individuals were killed in this attack.



Pakistan's escalatory action following India's precision strikes under Operation Sindoor caused huge suffering to civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses.



Visuals showed damaged civilian infrastructure, shattered window panes, cracked walls, and debris scattered across the lanes of villages.



The disinformation by Pakistan claimed that they did not target any religious place. Instead of owning up to these attacks, Pakistan made the preposterous and outrageous claims that it was the Indian Armed Forces were targeting cities like Amritsar and trying to put the blame on Pakistan.



"This is nothing but a desperate attempt by Pakistan to disown its acts of aggression. But it is also true to type in its effort to deceive and mislead the world. It will not succeed. The Gurdwara in Poonch in particular was attacked by Pakistan and some local members of the Sikh community, including Ragi of the Gurdwara, lost their lives in this incident," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said in his media briefings.



"In addition, that we would attack our own cities is the kind of deranged fantasy that only the Pakistani State can come up with. Perhaps they do it because they are well-versed in such action, as their history would show," he added.



He said Pakistani State machinery is again resorting to duplicity, plumbing to new depths.



Pakistan shelling also targeted a school and two students lost their lives. If there were students inside, there could have been a heavy loss of innocent lives.



During heavy shelling across the Line of Control in the early morning of May 7, a shell fired from Pakistan landed just behind the Christ School, run by the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate, a congregation in Poonch.



The shell fired from Pakistan hit the home of two students of the Christ School. Both students unfortunately lost their lives and their parents were severely injured.



Another Pakistani shell struck a Christian Convent of Nuns belonging to the congregation of the Mother of Carmel, damaging water tanks and destroying solar panel infrastructure.



Several priests, nuns, school staff and local residents took refuge in an underground hall beneath the Christ School during the shelling by Pakistan.



"The school happened to be closed at the time, fortunately. Otherwise, more losses would have occurred. We have seen the Pakistani side targeting and shelling places of worship with a particular design. This includes Gurdwaras, these convents, and temples. This is a new low, even for Pakistan," Misri said.



President of Poonch District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Narinder Singh said on May 7 that Pakistan Army's shelling has caused huge damage in civilian areas of Poonch, leading to several deaths and a shell hit a corner of Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara,



He said one shell hit Geeta Bhawan and one shell hit a mosque also, killing a teacher in the mosque.



"Our neighbour has no sense at all, has made a huge attack on civilians. Civilians have suffered huge damage," Narinder Singh said in a self-made video.



He urged the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Centre to make efforts so that situation improves.



Narinder Singh said locals were in panic and many had left their residences.



"Nearly 12 people have died in Poonch district due to cross-border shelling... In Poonch proper five people of the Sikh community and rest from the Muslim community have died. A shell hit one corner of our Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, because of which one door and a few glasses were shattered...Since it is a congested area, one shell has hit Geeta Bhawan and one shell hit a mosque also, killing one teacher in the mosque," Narinder Singh said.



Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly condemned the inhuman attack by Pakistani forces on the sacred Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Poonch.



Condemning the inhuman attack, Badal stated that three Sikhs have lost their lives.



The SAD leader expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and demanded adequate compensation to support them in their time of grief.



"Strongly condemn the inhuman attack by Pakistani forces on the sacred Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Poonch, in which three innocent Gursikhs, including Bhai Amrik Singh Ji (a raagi Singh), Bhai Amarjeet Singh and Bhai Ranjit Singh lost their lives. The Shiromani Akali Dal expresses complete solidarity with the families of the deceased Gursikhs and prays for peace for the departed and courage for their friends and loved ones," he had said in a post on X.



"We demand that the martyrs be honored for their sacrifice and that the bereaved families receive adequate compensation to support them in their time of grief. The Sikhs have always been, and will continue to be, the sword arm of the country. We stand like a rock with our armed forces. Although the Shiromani Akali Dal and our country stand for peace, if our honor is challenged by the enemy, we need no reminder to fulfill our patriotic duties," Badal added.



After Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan Army continued its series of ceasefire violations by targeting civilian areas in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Officials said the shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses.



India's precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The government had said that the perpetrators will face severe punishment and over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had claimed India had violated Article 51 of the U.N. Charter.



Indian Armed Forces effectively repelled Pakistan's subsequent military aggression and pounded several airbases in Pakistan.

The two countries have now reached an understanding to stop firing and military action after the Pakistan DGMO reached out to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)