In a major development that confirms the scale of damage inflicted during India’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has finally admitted that 11 of its armed forces personnel were killed and 78 were wounded in the Indian offensive carried out last week. The casualties include six soldiers from the Pakistan Army and five airmen from the Pakistan Air Force.

This is the first official acknowledgment from Islamabad of the losses it sustained during India’s precision strikes, conducted in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan’s List of Casualties

Pakistan Army:

Lance Naik Abdul Rehman

Lance Naik Dilawar Khan

Lance Naik Ikramullah

Naik Waqar Khalid

Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar

Sepoy Nisar

Pakistan Air Force:

Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf

Chief Technician Muhammad Aurangzeb

Senior Technician Najeeb Sultan

Corporal Technician Farooq

Senior Technician Mubasher

The admission came a day after India and Pakistan held a crucial Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) level dialogue on Monday, focusing on de-escalation and a return to calm along the border.

DGMO Talks Aim at De-escalation

In a conversation over the hotline that lasted nearly 45 minutes, the two DGMOs deliberated on ways to avoid "inimical" military actions and agreed on considering immediate troop reductions from the border and forward areas.

"Talks between DGMOs were held at 5:00 PM. Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed," said the Indian Army in a statement.

"It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas," the statement added.

Four Days of Hostilities, Heavy Damage to Pakistan

India’s Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of May 7, targeting terror infrastructure across the border in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. Over the next three days, Pakistan attempted to retaliate by targeting Indian military installations on May 8, 9, and 10. However, these efforts were met with strong countermeasures by India.

The Indian strikes reportedly caused heavy damage to key Pakistani military assets, including air bases, air defence systems, radar stations, and command and control centres.

At a media briefing on Sunday, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, emphasized India’s military readiness and targeted response.

"We have also iterated that our fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure," said Air Marshal Bharti. "However, it is a pity that the Pakistan military chose to intervene and bat for the terrorists, which compelled us to respond in kind."

He also dismissed Pakistan’s claims of hitting Indian installations, asserting that all Indian military bases remain fully operational.