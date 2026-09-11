Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad protested over the death of party worker Vinod Sahni in Gonda. He demanded the suspension of police, bulldozer action against criminals, and compensation for the victim's family, announcing a statewide protest.

Nishad Party's President Sanjay Nishad, along with its leaders, staged a protest over the death of party worker Vinod Sahni in the state's Gonda district. Speaking to ANI, Cabinet Minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Kumar Nishad criticised the local authorities, demanding the suspension of police personnel who allegedly shielded the criminals and the provision of compensation for the victim's family. The Nishad Party chief further emphasized political solidarity across party lines, asserting that while parties and ideologies may differ, everyone remains united for the sake of society.

Sanjay Nishad Demands Justice

"The administration—both the district and police administration—should be ashamed; we had informed them at 2 o'clock and have been here since then, yet only the SP has arrived so far. We will fight whatever battle is necessary to secure justice for the victim's family. Our parties and ideologies may differ, but we remain united for the sake of society. Police personnel who shielded the criminal should be suspended and prosecuted. Bulldozers should be used against them to demolish all their illegal assets, and the victim's family must be provided with compensation and security. Tomorrow at 9 AM, members of the Nishad Party from across the state will stage a sit-in protest in support of Vinod Sahni. We will protest against the police administration for their lapse..." said Nishad.

Victim Succumbs to Injuries, Arrests Made

Earlier, utensils trader Vinod Kumar Sahni succumbed to his injuries, while undergoing treatment at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, following a sharp-edged weapon attack in Gonda district. Despite efforts to save him, he passed away during treatment. Law enforcement authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with the assault and constituted three dedicated police teams to locate and apprehend the remaining individuals involved in the crime.