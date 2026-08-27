Telangana: Several Districts On Yellow Alert As Rains Intensify!
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has some news for us. A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is set to bring heavy rains across Telangana. They've even issued a Yellow Alert for some districts, so it's time to keep your umbrellas handy.
Changing weather conditions in the Bay of Bengal
Rains in several districts in the next 24 hours
The weather office predicts thunderstorms across many areas in the next 24 hours, with North and East Telangana getting the most impact. Districts like Adilabad, Kumrambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda are likely to get drenched.
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Rains in Hyderabad too
While West Telangana might see lighter showers in places like Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy districts are also on alert for rain. The Met department has also forecast rain for Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Mahbubnagar, and has warned city commuters to be careful of sudden downpours.
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Heavy rain warning for these districts
Key instructions from officials
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