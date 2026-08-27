1 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Changing weather conditions in the Bay of Bengal

The Met department says a monsoon trough is currently active over Telangana. It stretches from Amritsar, Ambala, Muzaffarnagar, and a low-pressure area in southeast Uttar Pradesh, through Ranchi and Digha, towards the northeast Bay of Bengal. A surface circulation over the Telangana-Rayalaseema border area also continues, extending up to 5.8 km above sea level. These systems are combining to bring more rain to Telangana.