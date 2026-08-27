Union Home Minister Amit Shah said PM Modi has placed youth at the centre of India's vision. He called on them to learn about the freedom struggle, India's progress, and to take a resolve to build the country for its 100th year of independence.

PM Modi's Vision for India's Youth

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed the youth at the centre of India's vision for the future and called upon them to take a resolve to build the country when it celebrates 100 years of independence.

Addressing the PharmInnova Awards Ceremony-2026 in Ahmedabad, Shah said that youth are at the centre of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's future and highlighted the three key objectives outlined during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. "Our country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal for all of us, and the highest goal among them is for the youth. When the 75th year of the country's independence arrived, he decided to celebrate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'," Shah said.

Shah said that during the celebrations, Prime Minister Modi suggested a three-part approach to connect the younger generation with India's past, present and future.

Three-Part Approach for the Youth

"First, we should teach our young generation the complete struggle and movement for independence from 1857 to 1947," the Home Minister said, stressing the importance of making youth aware of the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle.

He said the second objective was to inform the younger generation about India's progress since independence. "Second, we should tell them what India has achieved from August 15, 1947, to August 15, 2022," Shah said.

Speaking about the third objective, Shah said that the youth should take a pledge on the kind of India they want to build when the country completes 100 years of independence. "The third very important thing he said is that when we celebrate the centenary of independence, the youth should also take a resolve on what this country will be like," he added.

Shah said India's development journey will be driven by the commitment, innovation and determination of its young population.

Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Highlighting the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Home Minister said that platforms like the PharmInnova Awards encourage contributions towards strengthening the pharmaceutical sector and promoting new ideas. He added that the government is working to create more opportunities for young Indians and make the country self-reliant in various sectors. The PharmInnova Awards Ceremony 2026 was attended by industry leaders, professionals and other dignitaries.

Address at Gujarat Vidyapith

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged graduates of Gujarat Vidyapith to set goals not only for themselves but also for the country, society, the poor and the people, and to focus on whether a goal is worth pursuing rather than worrying about whether it will be achieved.

Shah was addressing the 72nd convocation ceremony of Gujarat Vidyapith, where he advised the graduating students to set a clear goal before leaving the institution and pursue it without being burdened by doubts about the eventual outcome. "A very prominent person once told me that one should not think about whether the work will be accomplished or not. One should only think about whether it is worth doing or not. After setting a goal in life, the student will step out of the Vidyapith, and second, that the goal should not be set for oneself but for the country, society, the poor, and the people...," he said. (ANI)