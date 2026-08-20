A tourist's refusal to pay a photography fee at a Vietnamese café sparked a viral online debate. The incident highlights a growing trend where businesses in photogenic locations charge for photos, driven by social media.

A tourist’s refusal to pay a photo fee at a café in Vietnam has sparked an online debate over tourist charges, photography and expectations at popular travel destinations., gained attention after the tourist reportedly objected to paying an additional fee for taking photographs at the café.

The tourist made her position clear, saying, “I don’t want to pay,” after being told that a fee was applicable for taking pictures. The exchange quickly became a talking point online, with social media users divided over whether the tourist was justified in refusing the charge.

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For many travellers, cafés and other photogenic locations have become destinations in their own right, particularly with the rise of Instagram and TikTok. Some establishments in tourist-heavy areas have introduced separate charges for photography, entrance, seating or access to particularly popular photo spots.

The controversy has also raised questions about whether such charges should be clearly communicated to visitors before they enter or begin taking photographs. Travellers generally expect prices and additional fees to be disclosed upfront so they can decide whether they want to proceed.

At the same time, critics of the tourist argued that visitors should respect the rules of private establishments. If a café clearly establishes a photography fee, refusing to pay after using the space for photographs can be viewed as unfair to the business.

The incident comes amid broader online discussions about tourists encountering additional or unexpected charges while travelling in Vietnam. Travellers on online forums have previously shared experiences involving tourist-specific pricing and fees, although such experiences vary widely and should not be treated as representative of the country as a whole.

The viral debate ultimately centred on a simple question: Should tourists have to pay extra to take photographs at cafés and other commercial venues?

While some users sympathised with the tourist and questioned the need for photography fees, others argued that businesses have the right to charge for commercial or extensive use of their premises. The disagreement highlights the importance of checking café policies and prices before taking photographs, particularly at destinations designed to attract tourists and social-media creators.

The episode has now become another viral travel debate, with users weighing the line between a tourist’s right to enjoy a destination and a business’s right to set its own charges.