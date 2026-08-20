MP CM Mohan Yadav inspected road widening in Ujjain for Simhastha 2028. He reviewed the 'Rajsi Sawari Marg' project, expecting 30-40 crore pilgrims, and thanked residents and traders for voluntarily removing encroachments to facilitate the work.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday inspected the ongoing widening and development works along the 'Rajsi Sawari Marg' from Kanthal Square to Sati Gate and Gopal Mandir in Ujjain, being undertaken as part of preparations for Simhastha 2028. During his visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the proposed development works and sought details of the work plan from engineers of the construction agency. He also inspected the under-construction Collector's Office building on the occasion.

CM Lauds Public Cooperation for Development

Additionally, the Chief Minister appreciated local residents and traders for voluntarily removing encroachment portions of their houses and commercial establishments to facilitate the widening project. "A large number of pilgrims are coming to Ujjain from the perspective of religious tourism, and I am reviewing the road widening being undertaken for their better management. At the same time, preparations are being made for Simhastha 2028, when 30 to 40 crore people are expected to visit. I would like to thank the people who have voluntarily removed encroachments from their residences and commercial establishments along the proposed widening routes," CM Yadav said.

He added, "People belonging to all religions have extended their cooperation. I am grateful to them and hope that this will help enhance the glory of our city and provide major support in managing the world's largest fair (Simhastha 2028)," he added.

Offers Prayers at Chinta Haran Ganesh Temple

Along with this, CM Mohan Yadav also visited the ancient Shri Chinta Haran Ganesh Temple near Kanthal Square, where he offered prayers and sought blessings.

Project and Widening Details

According to information, under the Simhastha 2028 preparations, the 410-metre stretch from Kanthal Square to Chhatri Chowk is being widened to 15 metres. As part of the project, a 500-square-metre area at Kanthal Square will be beautified with paver blocks, while the Shri Sati Mata Gate will also be developed and beautified.

PCC road construction has already been completed on around 310 metres of the 410-metre-long stretch. Along with this, residents and shopkeepers have voluntarily removed portions of their properties to facilitate the widening work. (ANI)