Hyderabad shocker: Three men gang-rape minor girl at knife point; check details

A young girl and her 14-year-old brother had reportedly staying with their cousin. However, their sanctuary is shattered when armed intruders disrupt their lives, leading to a horrifying ordeal.

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was gangraped by six men in Nandanavanam Colony. Meerpet police have apprehended as many as three accused in connection with the alleged gang rape of the minor. A group of assailants allegedly gang-raped a minor girl at knifepoint in her residential complex in Meerpet on Monday night. The police detained three suspects, one of whom is a history-sheeter, reports said.

After the tragic loss of their parents, the young girl and her 14-year-old brother sought shelter with their cousin a few weeks ago. While inside the house, accompanied by three other neighborhood children, their world was shattered as the accused intruded, wielding menacing knives.

Telangana police say that the brother and other children were threatened at knife point, while three men took her upstairs to sexually assault her. Reacting to this, the opposition leaders have staged a protest against the heinous crime demanding for a stringent punishment.

A significant crowd, comprised of Congress members under the leadership of Mayor Parijatha Reddy from Meerpet, assembled near the residence. Their demonstration led to the blockage of the main road as a symbol of protest.

