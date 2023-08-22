Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    A viral video captures an ambulance forced to stop for the convoy of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, sparking online discussions about VIP movements versus emergency priorities. Watch the incident that has ignited a debate on social media.

    In a video clip that has rapidly gained traction on social media platforms, an ambulance en route to a hospital was compelled to halt its journey to accommodate the convoy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The incident, captured on camera, has sparked widespread discussion and raised concerns regarding the prioritization of VIP movements over critical medical emergencies.

    The footage depicts a crucial moment when an ambulance, complete with its flashing lights and blaring sirens, was required to come to an abrupt stop to allow the convoy of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to pass.

    Chandrayaan-3: Schools in Uttar Pradesh will open specially for an hour for lunar landing

    This occurrence has ignited a heated debate surrounding the issue of VIP privileges superseding emergency situations, casting a spotlight on the challenges that arise when striking a balance between protocol and public welfare.

    The video's viral spread on social media platforms has elicited a chorus of opinions from netizens, with many expressing their dismay at the incident. Critics argue that the episode underscores the need for a comprehensive review of traffic management policies during VIP movements, especially in scenarios where timely medical care is of paramount importance.

    In the state of Bihar, where healthcare accessibility remains a critical concern, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance that must be maintained between political processions and immediate medical attention.

    Chandrayaan-3: Actor Prakash Raj booked in Karnataka for mocking India's Moon mission

    The circumstances raise questions about the effectiveness of existing protocols and the necessity for swift reforms that prioritize human life over procedural obligations.

    This incident emphasizes the necessity for stringent regulations and swift action to avoid such instances in the future. While VIP security is undoubtedly important, it should never come at the cost of a patient's life.

    Striking a harmonious equilibrium between the two is an ongoing challenge that demands a collaborative effort from government bodies, law enforcement agencies, and healthcare institutions.

    Recent Videos

    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Top Stories

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Must See

    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR
    India News

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres
    India News

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR
    India News

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH