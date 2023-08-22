CCTV records Delhi govt officer who 'raped' minor, wife trying to flee cops | WATCH

Dated with a time stamp of 9.35 a.m. on a Monday morning, the CCTV recording captures the accused, a 51-year-old deputy director in the Woman and Child Development Department of the Delhi government, and his wife Seema Rani, exiting their residence in Shakti Enclave, Burari.

In a recent development, a CCTV footage acquired by the Delhi Police has shed light on the actions of a suspended city government official facing charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl. The footage reveals that just hours prior to his apprehension, the accused, identified as Premoday Khakha, attempted to abscond from his residence along with his wife.

Dated with a time stamp of 9.35 a.m. on a Monday morning, the CCTV recording captures the accused, a 51-year-old deputy director in the Woman and Child Development Department of the Delhi government, and his wife Seema Rani, exiting their residence in Shakti Enclave, Burari.

Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

According to a police official, the couple had been in communication with their legal representative and had set out to secure anticipatory bail from a court. However, their plans were abruptly halted as Khakha and his wife were apprehended before they could proceed with their legal maneuvers.

Khakha's alleged offenses involve the repeated rape of a young girl in her twelfth year of schooling over the span of 2020 to 2021. The victim's connection with the accused was initially forged at a church. Following her father's demise in 2020, she grappled with depression, rendering her particularly vulnerable to exploitation.

The accused individual, who had cultivated a prior acquaintance with the victim, manipulated her trust by inviting her to his residence under the pretense of offering assistance. Revealing the unsettling details, the girl recounted to the police that during the period spanning from October 2020 to February 2021, when she was residing with her "guardian" in Burari, she was subjected to repeated instances of rape.

Chandrayaan-3: Schools in Uttar Pradesh will open specially for an hour for lunar landing

A criminal case was filed against the accused, charging him with rape in conjunction with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Simultaneously, the accused's wife also faced legal consequences due to her alleged involvement in the criminal activity. Coincidentally, on the same day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the suspension of the accused, Premoday Khakha.

According to police accounts, when the victim discovered her pregnancy, the accused subjected her to threats of severe repercussions. Seeking assistance, she confided in Khakha's wife about her distressing ordeal. In response, Khakha's wife dispatched her son to procure abortion pills, which were subsequently administered to the victim. Currently, the young girl is undergoing medical treatment at a hospital.