Hyderabad Police's H-FAST team raided an illegal fast food godown in Charminar, seizing 110 kg of adulterated stock. The unit operated without an FSSAI license, using banned colours and reused oil in extremely unhygienic conditions. Two arrested.

In a major crackdown on food adulteration, the Hyderabad Police's H-FAST (Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team), along with a Food Safety Officer, conducted a surprise raid on an illegal fast food godown operating under the limits of Hussainialam Police Station in the Charminar area and seized 110 kg adulterated stock.

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Surprise Raid in Charminar

Acting on credible inputs, the team inspected the premises of Al Akbar Fast Food and Godown located at New Laad Bazar in Panch Mohalla. Officials found that food items were being prepared and stored in highly unhygienic and unsafe conditions, posing a serious risk to public health.

Major Violations Uncovered

According to officials, the unit was operating without a mandatory licence from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and was using prohibited artificial food colours, including MSK Lion Green and Raspberry Red. The inspection also revealed the reuse of stale cooking oil, the absence of water quality certification, a lack of pest control measures, and grossly unhygienic conditions at the site.

During the raid, authorities seized around 110 kg of prepared fried chicken, six tins of loose cooking oil (15 litres each), and multiple packets of artificial chemical food colours. Two individuals, stated to be responsible for running the illegal operations, were apprehended.

Health Risks and Legal Action

Officials warned that consumption of such adulterated and unhygienic food may lead to food poisoning, vomiting, diarrhoea, gastrointestinal infections, long-term health complications due to reused oil, allergic reactions and toxicity from artificial colours, and in severe cases, liver-related and other serious illnesses.

A case has been registered at Hussainialam Police Station under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and other applicable laws. The accused persons, along with the seized material, have been handed over to the Station House Officer of Hussainialam Police Station for further legal action.

Police Urge Public Vigilance

Reiterating its zero-tolerance approach towards food adulteration, Hyderabad City Police urged citizens to consume food only from licensed establishments, verify FSSAI registration before purchase, avoid suspicious or artificially coloured food items, and report unsafe food practices.

The public has been advised to use the toll-free helpline number for complaints. Authorities also emphasised that public cooperation is essential to ensure food safety and protect public health in the city. (ANI)