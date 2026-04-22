Indian Army’s L70 Guns – The Silent Shield That Stopped Pakistani Drones

As India nears the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army’s Air Defence regiment showcased the powerful L70 air defence guns in Bhuj, Gujarat.These guns played a crucial role in countering enemy drone threats, reinforcing India’s multi-layered air defence system during the operation. Known for their precision and rapid response, the L70 guns remain a key component of India’s battlefield preparedness.The demonstration highlights India’s growing focus on anti-drone warfare, technological readiness, and its commitment to safeguarding national security against evolving threats.0:00 L70 Guns in Action – Indian Army Showcase1:40 Role in Operation Sindoor Anniversary2:30 Countering Drone Threats3:47 Multi-Layered Air Defence System5:50 Focus on Anti-Drone WarfareWatch how the Indian Army continues to strengthen its defence capabilities and maintain vigilance along sensitive zones.

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