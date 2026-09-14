The Ministry of Defence secured the first position for the Rajbhasha Kirti Award 2025-26 for its exemplary implementation of Hindi. The award was presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the All India Rajbhasha Conference in Navi Mumbai.

Defence Ministry Honoured on Hindi Diwas

On Hindi Diwas, the Ministry of Defence was conferred the Rajbhasha Kirti Award 2025-26 for exemplary implementation of Rajbhasha Hindi, while leaders across the country highlighted the importance of Hindi in preserving India's cultural identity, promoting literature and encouraging the use of Indian languages. The Ministry of Defence secured the first position in the category of ministries and departments with more than 300 personnel. The award was presented to Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Manish Tripathi, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Sixth All India Rajbhasha Conference held in Navi Mumbai on Monday. 🏆 राजभाषा कीर्ति पुरस्कार 2025-26 | राजभाषा हिंदी के उत्कृष्ट कार्यान्वयन के लिए रक्षा मंत्रालय को वर्ष 2025-26 का राजभाषा कीर्ति पुरस्कार प्रदान किया गया। 300 से अधिक कार्मिक वाले मंत्रालयों/विभागों की श्रेणी में रक्षा मंत्रालय ने प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया। हिंदी दिवस, 14… pic.twitter.com/Him7We2bcx — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) September 14, 2026

The two-day conference, organised by the Department of Official Language under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is being attended by around 7,000 Hindi enthusiasts from across the country, including officials from various ministries and departments of the Central Government, public sector undertakings, banks and Town Official Language Implementation Committees (TOLICs).

The Ministry of Defence said the recognition reflects its effective use, implementation and continued commitment towards promoting Rajbhasha Hindi in official work.

Amit Shah on Preserving Mother Tongue and Self-Pride

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged people to learn multiple languages while stressing that they should not abandon their mother tongue, saying language plays a key role in preserving culture and self-respect.

In a video message on Hindi Diwas, Shah said, "The Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi as the official language of the Indian Union on September 14, 1949. However, a paradox emerged after independence: while political freedom was attained, issues concerning one's own language, culture, and self-respect were relegated to the margins."

Highlighting steps taken towards restoring self-pride, Shah said, "The renaming of Rajpath to Kartavya Path was not merely a change of name; three citizen-centric laws—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—were enacted to replace the punitive laws established by the British. This was not just a change of words; it was a restoration of self-pride."

Appealing to parents to encourage the use of mother tongues, Shah said, "I want to tell the youth: learn as many languages of the world as you can, but do not abandon your own language. I also wish to address all parents across the country and tell them to make it a point to speak with their children in their mother tongue. There is no greater sin than the inferiority complex that suggests speaking one's own language makes one seem lesser. It is the language that connects us to our mother, our soil, our history, and our culture."

Leaders Across States Mark Hindi Diwas

Bihar to Host Hindi Literature Summit

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, on the occasion, directed officials to organise a two-day Hindi Literature Summit in the state to promote the literary and cultural expansion of Hindi.

Addressing a Hindi Diwas celebration-cum-poet conference in Patna, Choudhary said, "Hindi is not only a language of communication, but also an expression of our identity, culture, civilisation and our rich literary tradition."

He added, "We should understand the pride of Hindi and continuously work towards its wider promotion. Hindi is one of the most widely used languages in the world. It is the third most spoken language globally. It is an important part of our social and cultural life."

Highlighting Bihar's contribution to Hindi literature, Choudhary said, "Many great litterateurs from the land of Bihar have made important contributions in enriching Hindi literature. Vidyapati ji, Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' ji and Jan Kavi Nagarjun ji gave new heights to Hindi literature through their works and guided society. I salute all these great personalities."

Recalling the contribution of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in promoting Hindi globally, he said, "Former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji addressed the United Nations in Hindi and gave Hindi a place of pride on the international platform. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji also presents India's views before the world in Hindi at various international platforms. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for delivering India's message in Hindi at an important international platform like BRICS."

On the proposed summit, Choudhary said, "A two-day Hindi Literature Summit will be organised in Bihar to promote the literary and cultural expansion of Hindi. Prominent Hindi writers, creators, poets and scholars from across the country will be invited."

Uttarakhand Promotes Local Dialects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also attended a Hindi Diwas ceremony in Dehradun, where he honoured personalities for their contributions to Hindi language and literature. The Uttarakhand government said it is focusing on preserving and promoting local dialects along with Hindi. The state has also introduced the 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman Yojana' to encourage writers and literary figures, while two 'Sahitya Gram' (Literature Villages) are being developed to promote literary activities.

Delhi Leaders Highlight Hindi's Unifying Role

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also extended greetings on Hindi Diwas and said the language strengthens social bonds and reflects the nation's pride. In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Hindi is not merely a language; it is a thread that strengthens our relationships. Every particle of it is imbued with love and respect. This is the greatness of Hindi. Hindi is the pride of our nation."

Meanwhile, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Vahi, at the Hindi Diwas and Official Language Honour Ceremony organised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), highlighted the role of Hindi in connecting India's diversity.

He said Hindi is a strong link that connects the diversity of the country and added that respect for the official language should not remain limited to one day but should become part of daily work and conduct. Mayor Vahi said, "India's linguistic diversity is our strength, and every language is a carrier of our rich cultural heritage."

Significance of Hindi Diwas

Hindi Diwas is observed every year on September 14 to commemorate the adoption of Hindi in the Devanagari script as the official language of the Union of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. (ANI)