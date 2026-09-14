Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel allocated Rs. 692 crore to the Roads and Buildings Department for infrastructure. Rs. 363 crore will widen roads in Kutch, and Rs. 229 crore will convert a road in Banaskantha to four lanes, boosting overall development.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel allocated a total of Rs. 692 crore, including Rs. 363 crore for Kutch district to widen key highways from 7 metres to 10 metres and Rs. 229 crore for Banaskantha district to convert 10-metre-wide roads into four-lane roads.

Project-Specific Allocations

According to Gujarat CMO, "Accordingly, under the High-Speed Corridor, works worth Rs. 363 crore have been approved to widen three roads in Kutch district, Pandhro-Narayan Sarovar Road, Lakhpat-Narayan Sarovar Road and Dayapar-Subhashpar-Pandhro Road, from 7 metres to 10 metres. Additionally, a work worth Rs. 229 crore has been approved to widen the Shihori-Patan Road in Banaskantha, North Gujarat, from 10 metres and convert it into a four-lane road."

Boost for Local Connectivity and Commerce

These roads in Kutch and Banaskantha will prove to be extremely important for rural residents as they connect the adjoining talukas with one another. Moreover, with the roads being widened to 10.00 metres and converted into four-lane roads, heavy vehicles travelling to and from small and large industrial as well as commercial areas in the surrounding regions will be able to move faster and more safely. " As a result, transportation of local industrial goods, trade and business commodities, and agricultural produce will also become significantly easier," CMO said.

Tourism and Pilgrimage Boost

The widening and strengthening of these roads in Kutch district will make travel to pilgrimage sites such as Narayan Sarovar and Koteshwar, as well as nearby tourist destinations, easier and more comfortable. This is also expected to contribute significantly to the development of the tourism sector in the region.

With a commitment to holistic development through enhanced infrastructure facilities across the state, the Chief Minister has allocated Rs. 692 crore to the Roads and Buildings Department for road infrastructure. This important decision will accelerate the overall development of Kutch and Banaskantha. (ANI)