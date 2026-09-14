A kulfi shop in Vadodara’s Chokhandi area was allegedly vandalised, and the trader was assaulted by youths following a dispute over a Ganesh Chaturthi donation. The conflict began when the shopkeeper refused to pay a demanded sum of INR 21,000, leading to the attack, which was captured on CCTV and sparked outrage online.

n a shocking incident reflecting extortion tactics in the guise of festive celebrations, a local kulfi shop in Vadodara’s Chokhandi area was allegedly ransacked, and a trader was assaulted by a group of youths after a dispute escalated over a Ganesh Chaturthi festival donation demand.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), a group of aggressive youths can be seen vandalising the establishment, hurling objects, and destroying property inside the store while confronting the terrified staff and owner. The issue stemmed from the shopkeeper’s refusal to pay INR 21,000 as a donation for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The celebration of Ganesh Utsav began in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and parts of western India, starting on September 14, and will continue for several days, with devotees organising processions, cultural programmes and community celebrations across the regions.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated with fervour; Bengal pandals go political

Vadodara’s Ganpati Chanda Dispute Escalates

As Ganapathi celebrations have kicked off on Monday, several groups have been collecting donations, commonly referred to as ‘chanda’, from local businesses and residents to fund pandals and festivities. However, the incident in Vadodara has put the spotlight on allegations of forced donations.

In CCTV footage, which spread across social media, a group of young people was seen confronting the shopkeeper at the Rajasthan Kulfi Store after he expressed his inability to pay a steep amount of money as demanded by them and instead offered a modest contribution. The refusal sparked an argument which rapidly escalated, resulting in vandalism of the property and assault on the trader.

According to local reports, the group allegedly demanded INR 21,000 from him, but when the owner offered a smaller sum of INR 1,000, citing his financial capacity, the youths turned aggressive, forcing their way into the premises and damaging equipment.

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The incident has sparked outrage among traders in Vadodara, who demanded action against the accused. The aggrieved trader filed a complaint with Wadi Police Station, and authorities have reportedly initiated a thorough investigation into the matter using the viral CCTV footage to identify and take strict legal action against the culprits.

The business owners and traders have raised concerns over extortion and the rising trend of coercive donation drives tarnishing the community spirit of public celebrations.

Social Media Users Slam ‘Extortion’ in the Name of Ganpati Chanda

The viral video of a group of youths aggressively demanding money from the kulfi shopkeeper and allegedly vandalising the establishment has triggered strong reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens condemning the alleged forced collection of Ganpati chanda.

Taking to their X handles, many users criticised the alleged forced donation demand, with some calling the INR 21,000 collection’“extortion’ and questioning the practice of pressuring traders to contribute to religious festivities. Others argued that donations should be voluntary, while condemning the alleged vandalism and calling for strict action against those involved in the incident.

While a few users questioned the practice of demanding money in the name of religious celebrations, others stressed that no one should be forced to contribute and urged authorities to take action against those allegedly involved in the incident.

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During festive seasons like Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Utsav, the collection of money as donations for the building of pandals or organising celebrations is a common practice, with organisers often approaching local residents and businesses for voluntary contributions.

Also Read: Ganeshotsav: Chikkaballapur police gear up for 1,740 Ganapatis