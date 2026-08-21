The Himachal Pradesh government has prohibited the manufacture, sale, and use of non-dairy 'analogue paneer' for one year. The ban follows tests revealing adulteration with vegetable oils and misbranding of products sold as genuine paneer.

The Himachal Pradesh government has prohibited the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of non-dairy "analogue paneer" being passed off as genuine paneer across the state. The order, issued by Commissioner of Food Safety Ashish Singhmar under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, has come into immediate effect and will remain operational for one year.

Reason for the Ban

The action follows market surveillance and laboratory testing conducted by the state Food Safety Department, which detected instances of adulteration, misbranding and violations of food safety and traceability requirements. According to the order, several suppliers were found substituting milk fat with vegetable oils and other non-dairy fats in paneer-like products while selling them under the name "paneer". In several cases, the products were allegedly being supplied without proper labels, purchase invoices and traceability records.

Scope of Restrictions

Under the new directions, food business operators (FBOs) have been barred from manufacturing, transporting, storing or selling products containing non-milk fats under the name "Paneer". The restrictions also apply to restaurants, hotels, cloud kitchens, hostels, dhabas and caterers. Such establishments cannot use synthetic or analogue paneer in dishes advertised or listed as paneer on their menus. Any non-dairy alternative must be clearly declared to consumers.

Compliance and Enforcement

The order further directs FBOs to maintain proper purchase invoices, batch details and product labelling in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, to ensure traceability and establish the source of products. Food Safety Officers have been empowered to inspect premises, collect samples and take action against non-compliant products, including seizure, recall and destruction wherever required. Violators may face prosecution under applicable food safety laws for manufacturing or selling substandard, misbranded or unsafe food.

Clarification on Non-Dairy Products

The government clarified that separately regulated non-dairy products that comply with applicable standards are not prohibited. However, such products must be accurately labelled and cannot be represented to consumers as genuine dairy paneer.

(ANI)