Congress MP Balram Naik accused the Union Govt of neglecting Telangana's railways and targeting the poor by cancelling the 'Izzat Pass'. At a meeting with SCR officials, MPs raised concerns over pending projects and infrastructure demands in the state.

Congress MP Balram Naik accused the Union Government of negligence towards Telangana's railway sector, claiming that the Centre has cancelled the 'Izzat Pass' to target economically disadvantaged people. The annual meeting of Telangana MPs with South Central Railway (SCR) officials was held at Rail Nilayam in Hyderabad on Thursday, with MPs raising concerns over pending railway projects and infrastructure demands across the state.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Naik briefed on the meeting, drawing a contrast between the central governemnt with when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minsiter under the UPA-led government. "Regarding the railways, the Modi government is completely neglecting the state of Telangana. In the districts, railway land is being completely encroached upon. We used to have 'Izzat Pass' (Dignity Pass). During the time of the Government of India, when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister and Mamata Banerjee was the Railway Minister, we had the Izzat Pass for ₹25, valid for 3 months for the poor. The Government of India itself named it the 'Izzat Pass, meaning people could travel back and forth with dignity. They cancelled that pass. Why did they cancel it? To hit the poor in the stomach? If a student has to commute 100 kilometres daily up and down, it costs ₹200. With those ₹200, how can a family with four children afford to educate them?" he said.

'BJP not a common man's government'

Escalating his attack, he added, "This BJP government is not a common man's government. Look at our Revanth Reddy; he is providing cosmetic charges, mess charges, fine rice (Sanna Biyyam) to children. Our Congress government is giving all of this. BJP government, you are a failure; you are not a common man's party."

He defended the Congress's track record in the state, highlighting the various schemes under the state government. "No one can speak against our party. Even if anyone speaks against us, it doesn't matter. We are providing cosmetic charges, rice, Sanna Biyyam, Indiramma houses, implementing farmer loan waivers (Rythu Runa Mafee), providing free bus travel for women, free electricity for households, free power for farmers, and bonuses for farmers; we are giving everything," he said.

Other MPs voice infrastructure concerns

BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra also attended the meeting, stating that their demands were relayed to the officials. He said that Kazipet lacks a dedicated railway division. "Although a manufacturing unit was sanctioned instead of a coach factory, the requirement for better railway infrastructure remains separate," he said He said that their key demand is a main railway station in Bhadrachalam.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Vamsi Krishna Gaddam said several proposals submitted by Congress MPs had been approved for sanctions, but claimed that work had not begun on projects in his constituency. "We have come to the South Central Railway Meeting. Whichever Congress MPs have given proposals have been approved for sanctions. I have got almost Rs 1,000 crore of sanctions pending over the last five years accumulated together, and still there is not one stone that is moved or installed in any of these projects," Gaddam said. (ANI)