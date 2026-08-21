The Tripura Cabinet, chaired by CM Manik Saha, approved the direct recruitment of 916 police constables and 219 LDCs. It also cleared the creation of 105 posts for new GRP stations and 200 Assistant Professor posts for degree colleges.

The Tripura Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Thursday approved several important decisions related to the creation of new posts and recruitment across various departments.

Major Recruitment Approvals

Briefing reporters at the Secretariat, Cabinet spokesperson and Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the Cabinet has approved the direct recruitment of 916 police constables, including male and female candidates, under the Home Department. The recruitment will be conducted through the prescribed police recruitment process, including physical and written examinations.

The Cabinet also approved the recruitment of 219 Lower Division Clerks (LDCs) under the Health and Family Welfare Department through the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT).

In addition, 27 Group-C technical posts under the General Administration (Printing and Stationery) Department will be filled through JRBT. The posts include Chargeman, Chargeman Retouching, Chargeman Offset Machine, Copy Holder, Kokborok Copy Holder, Machineman and Binder.

The Cabinet further approved the creation of 105 new posts for four proposed Government Railway Police (GRP) stations at Bishramganj, Udaipur, Belonia and Sabroom. The posts include three Sub-Inspectors, 11 women Sub-Inspectors, nine Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 21 women Head Constables, 56 women Constables and five Constable Drivers.

Under the Tribal Welfare Department, approval was also given to fill 15 fixed-pay posts through JRBT, including LDC and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) positions.

Boost for Higher Education

For the Higher Education Department, the Cabinet approved the creation of 200 Assistant Professor posts for government general degree colleges. However, Minister Sushanta Chowdhury clarified that this is currently only a decision to create the posts and does not mean immediate recruitment.

Another major decision was the approval of the 'Shri Shri University, Tripura Bill, 2026'. The proposed university will have provisions for offering certificates, diplomas, postgraduate diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, M Phil, PhD, post-doctoral programmes and honorary degrees such as D Litt and D Sc. The university may offer academic programmes in areas including science, engineering and technology, architecture and planning, social sciences and humanities, commerce and management, AYUSH, yoga and naturopathy, and medical sciences.

Minister Sushanta Chowdhury highlighted the recruitment of 916 police constables and the creation of 105 posts for the four new GRP stations as particularly significant steps towards strengthening manpower, public safety and service delivery across Tripura. (ANI)