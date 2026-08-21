BJP MP Suresh Kashyap hit out at the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, defending the Centre's aid during disasters, opposing the discontinuation of the HimCare scheme, and criticising the Congress over the Vande Mataram controversy.

BJP Member of Parliament Suresh Kashyap on Thursday launched a broad political attack on the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government and the Congress party, defending the Centre's assistance to the state, opposing any move to discontinue the HimCare health scheme and criticising the Congress over its decision to sing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram at its Working Committee meeting.

Kashyap attended the 78th foundation day celebrations of the Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI), Shimla. Congratulating scientists and employees of CPRI (Central Potato Research Institute) on its 78th foundation day, Kashyap said the institute had played an important role in promoting potato research and production in the country. He said potato was not originally an indigenous crop of India, but sustained research and technological development had helped the country emerge as one of the world's major potato-producing nations.

Kashyap lauds CPRI, Central govt's agriculture push

Kashyap said CPRI had been working to provide farmers across the country with improved varieties and quality planting material, besides developing new technologies and undertaking research in different areas related to potato cultivation. He also called upon scientists to continue research on disease-free and high-yielding varieties and modern technologies to further improve farmers' productivity.

The BJP MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for promoting agriculture and research, saying the agriculture budget had been increased in recent years and several schemes had been launched for farmers. He cited the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, efforts to connect farmers with markets and initiatives such as Kisan Rail as examples of government support to the agriculture and horticulture sectors.

Defends HimCare scheme

On the HimCare health insurance scheme, which was launched during the previous BJP government and is currently under scrutiny over alleged irregularities, Kashyap said any wrongdoing should be investigated, and those responsible should face action. However, he opposed any move to discontinue the scheme, saying shortcomings in a government programme could be rectified without shutting down the entire scheme.

"HimCare has proved to be a boon for poor and needy people. If there have been irregularities, they should be investigated, and the guilty should be punished, but the benefits of the scheme should not be taken away from the common people," he said. Kashyap said the government should address the shortcomings and implement HimCare effectively so that eligible beneficiaries continue to receive healthcare assistance.

Criticises Congress over Vande Mataram, Rahul Gandhi

Kashyap also criticised the Congress over the decision to sing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram at the Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi. Calling the decision unfortunate, he alleged that the Congress did not know how to respect Vande Mataram or the country.

Kashyap claimed that Parliament had made provisions regarding the complete singing of Vande Mataram and that there were provisions for legal action in case of violation. He also referred to the Independence Day celebrations and alleged that Sonia Gandhi had repeatedly instructed the Congress national president to stop while Vande Mataram was being sung. "The Congress' attitude towards Vande Mataram reflects the respect it has for the national song," he said.

Kashyap also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his statements made abroad about India harmed the country's image. He said Congress leaders should introspect over such statements and decisions. "For the BJP, Vande Mataram, the Tricolour and Bharat Mata are not merely symbols. They are connected with the honour, pride and glory of the nation. The BJP will not compromise on these issues," he said.

Responds to CM Sukhu's allegations

Responding to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's allegations that the Centre had not provided adequate disaster relief to Himachal Pradesh and that BJP MPs had failed to raise the state's issues before the Centre, Kashyap said the Union government had been continuously supporting Himachal Pradesh. He said the state was receiving central assistance in a 90:10 ratio as a special-category state and maintained that the Centre had extended support during disasters as well as through various schemes.

On disaster relief and state finances

On the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), Kashyap said it was a temporary arrangement and was always expected to end. "The state government should now move towards becoming self-reliant," he said, pointing to the government's stated goals of making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027 and the country's most developed state by 2030.

Kashyap said the government should instead focus on controlling its debt and expenditure. He also criticised the proposed reduction in the officers' cadre, saying the government should reduce unnecessary expenditure and what he described as a "fauj of friends" rather than cutting the administrative cadre.

On local body election results

Reacting to the Chief Minister's claim that the BJP had five factions and that the Congress would return to power in the next Assembly elections, he said the recently held Panchayati Raj Institution and urban local body elections had demonstrated public support for the BJP.

Kashyap claimed that BJP-supported candidates had become presidents in 10 of the 11 district councils and that the party had also performed strongly in Block Development Councils and panchayats. He further claimed that the BJP was in control of three of the state's four municipal corporations and had maintained a strong position in municipal councils.

Describing the local body elections as a "semi-final", Kashyap said the people of Himachal Pradesh had already given their response to the Congress. He claimed that the BJP would form the government with a comfortable majority after the 2027 Assembly elections.

On the role of BJP MPs

Reacting to the Chief Minister's criticism that BJP MPs were visible only on social media and were not raising Himachal's issues effectively before the Centre, Kashyap said BJP MPs did not need any certificate from the Chief Minister. "All BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha know their responsibilities and roles well. They do not need instructions from anyone," he said.

Kashyap said the Chief Minister should concentrate on running the state instead of worrying about the work of BJP MPs. "The responsibility for the state lies with the Chief Minister, and he should focus on the present situation in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Kashyap thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that whenever BJP MPs had raised issues concerning Himachal Pradesh before the Centre, they had received positive support. He said Union ministers had been regularly visiting Himachal Pradesh and that state ministers also travelled to Delhi to seek funds and other assistance for the state. However, he alleged that after receiving funds from the Centre, state ministers returned to Himachal Pradesh without even thanking the Union government.

"Union ministers come to Himachal Pradesh and provide funds for the state, but after receiving the assistance, the state government even forgets to express gratitude to the Centre," he alleged. Kashyap said this reflected the functioning of the state government.

Kashyap said the Congress government had completed more than three-and-a-half years in office and should now concentrate on the state's economic condition, development and employment rather than the activities of BJP MPs. He alleged that the pace of development in Himachal Pradesh had been affected and said the government should be concerned about the situation.

"The Chief Minister does not need to worry about the work of BJP MPs. All MPs know their responsibilities and roles well," Kashyap said. He added that BJP MPs would continue to raise issues concerning Himachal Pradesh before the Centre and did not need instructions from anyone to discharge their responsibilities. (ANI)