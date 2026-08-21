Multiple security agencies ensured safe transit for the Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra convoy on the Rajouri-Poonch highway. Authorities managed smooth traffic, and officials praised the strong inter-community coordination for the peaceful pilgrimage.

Multiple security agencies on Friday conducted rigorous surveillance along the Rajouri-Poonch National Highway as the Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra entered its fifth day, aiming to ensure safe transit for all travellers.

Convoy Reaches Rajouri Under Stringent Security

On Monday, the annual Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra convoy reached Rajouri under stringent security protocols, with local authorities ensuring smooth traffic flow and strong inter-community coordination across the route.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farooq Qaiser confirmed the convoy's safe arrival, noting that comprehensive advisories were distributed through local print media, broadcast channels, and digital platforms to minimise public disruption.

"The convoy arrived in Rajouri, and traffic along the route is being managed systematically. Despite the convoy comprising around 50 vehicles, including approximately 42 large buses, traffic is flowing at its normal pace," he said.

"Advisories regarding the Yatra have been issued to print and local media, and are also being circulated via WhatsApp groups. For the locals, the key message is that the arriving pilgrims are our guests, and we must prove ourselves to be excellent hosts. We need to take good care of them; meanwhile, we request the pilgrims to adhere to traffic regulations during the convoy's movement," he said.

VHP Praises Regional Unity and Collaboration

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) State President Rajesh Gupta commended the collaborative effort between local communities, civil authorities, and security personnel in facilitating the pilgrimage.

"I believe the coordination between all sections of society and the administration deserves appreciation. While we often live in our own separate spheres, it is remarkable to see all sections of society, along with the police and civil administration, coming together to execute such a noble task," he said.

Gupta added that the initiative underscores regional unity, adding that the support provided by the administration is playing a vital role in the endeavour. "This initiative arose after attempts were made to sever the bond between this region and the rest of India. The administration has extended its full support and is playing a very proactive role in this endeavour," he said.

Significance of the Pilgrimage

The commencement of the pilgrimage comes amid heightened preparations by the administration to facilitate the arrival and movement of devotees while ensuring that the annual religious event is conducted peacefully.

The Baba Budha Amarnath shrine is located in the Mandi area of Poonch district and holds religious significance for devotees.

The annual yatra draws pilgrims from across the country and forms an important part of the region's religious and cultural calendar.

(ANI)