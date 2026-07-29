UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak directed health officials in Varanasi to ensure that Central and State government health schemes reach all eligible people. He stressed that providing high-level health services is the government's top priority.

In the meeting of the Health Department in Varanasi, the Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that necessary instructions should be given to the health schemes of the Central and State Governments to the people. The Deputy CM reviewed various schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and said that providing high-level health services to the common man is the top priority of our government.

"We are continuously working in this direction. We have to make our work of higher quality. The health schemes of the central and state governments have to be taken to the people," he said. He was addressing the review meeting of the Health Department at the Circuit House in Varanasi on Wednesday.

Directives for Time-Bound Implementation

He directed the medical officers that the health facilities run by the central and state governments should reach all the eligible persons in a time-bound manner. Deputy CM obtained information from the concerned officials about the eligible beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He gave necessary instructions to the medical officers regarding the National TB eradication program, vaccination of children, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine related to cervical cancer.

Focus on Digital Health and Specific Programs

Deputy CM said that the officers should be updated regarding the ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) ID status. He also directed the officials on various points related to the E Kavach Portal and the National Health Mission.

Mayor Ashok Tiwari, Additional Director (Health) Dr ND Sharma, Dr RV Kamal, CMO Dr Mukesh Kumar, CMS of Health Units and other Medical Officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)