Widespread monsoon rains have caused severe waterlogging in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, where a three-year-old girl tragically died. The IMD has forecast varied rainfall across India, noting a national seasonal deficit despite regional surpluses.

Waterlogging Havoc in Delhi-NCR

As the Southwest Monsoon reaches full coverage across India, heavy rains have triggered severe waterlogging and tragic incidents in the National Capital Region and Uttar Pradesh, while the India Meteorological Department warns of continued weather systems. The onset of widespread monsoon activity has brought significant disruption to Delhi-NCR and neighbouring areas.

In Delhi, heavy rainfall has resulted in severe waterlogging across multiple neighbourhoods, leading to significant traffic snarls and commuting challenges. In the Badarpur and Burari areas, roads were reported as submerged, while Alipur experienced such intense flooding that vehicles were inundated and individuals were forced to wade through waist-deep water.

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Similar conditions were observed in Munirka and at the Badli Gaon Underpass in Rohini, where heavy downpours caused widespread accumulation of water on the streets. Additionally, neighbouring Faridabad faced heavy waterlogging, particularly in Sector 16, where commuters encountered severe inconvenience navigating the flooded roads.

Tragic Death in Ghaziabad

In Uttar Pradesh, the heavy rainfall has resulted in a tragic fatality in Ghaziabad. A three-year-old girl lost her life after slipping and falling into a roadside drain that had become overwhelmed and was overflowing due to the continuous precipitation. The victim's father, Sumit Kumar, stated that the child fell instantly after her foot slipped, leading to her immediate death.

IMD Forecast and Monsoon Coverage

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) press release, the Southwest Monsoon has officially covered the entire country. The Southwest Monsoon has officially covered the entire country, having advanced into the remaining regions of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. This widespread coverage follows the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over Southwest Uttar Pradesh and its surrounding regions, which is driving significant rainfall activity, the press release stated.

IMD noted that extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm) was recorded in Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, and Meghalaya during the 24 hours ending at 0830 hours IST on July 9. The weather office further forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall for West Uttar Pradesh on July 9 and across Uttarakhand between July 9 and 10.

Conversely, a significant reduction in rainfall intensity is anticipated over central India, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, starting July 9, and over south peninsular India from July 10.

Weekly Forecast (July 9-15)

The forecast for the week ahead, covering July 9 to July 15, indicates varied conditions across the country. Northeastern regions, including Assam, Meghalaya, and the states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, are expected to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall throughout the period.

In Northwest India, widespread rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad through July 12, and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand through July 15. Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi can expect widespread rain through July 10, followed by a shift toward more isolated or scattered patterns.

Central and western states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, and parts of Maharashtra like Marathwada, are primarily forecasted to see isolated to scattered showers throughout the week.

Meanwhile, East India remains under the influence of active systems, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall expected across the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Bihar at various intervals through July 15.

Maritime Warnings Issued

The IMD has also issued maritime warnings. For the Arabian Sea, alerts are in place along the coasts of Somalia, Oman, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and the Lakshadweep area through July 14. In the Bay of Bengal, warnings cover the Andaman Sea, south Myanmar, and coastal regions of West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. As weather patterns shift, the department reminded the public that forecast accuracy typically decreases as the lead period increases.

Rainfall Statistics and Deficit

Meanwhile, according to the weather department, the seasonal cumulative rainfall for the country from June 1, 2026, to July 8, 2026, shows a -15% departure from the long-period average. Regionally, for the week of July 2-8, 2026, Central India experienced a significant surplus with a 137% departure, while East & Northeast India saw a deficit of -46%. Northwest India recorded an 18% surplus, and the South Peninsula saw a 6% increase for the same week. Seasonally, from June 1 to July 8, Central India maintained a 4% surplus, whereas East & Northeast India (-39%), Northwest India (-15%), and the South Peninsula (-14%) all recorded seasonal deficits.

Temperature Outlook: No Heatwave Expected

The press release further stated that regarding the temperature forecast for the upcoming two weeks, there is no probability of heatwaves across the country during this period. For both Week 1 (July 9-15) and Week 2 (July 16-22), maximum temperatures are expected to be above normal in many parts of the Northwest and Northeast, while the rest of the country will likely see near-normal or below-normal temperatures. Furthermore, there is no probability of warm nights, and minimum temperatures across the country are expected to remain near normal throughout both weeks.

While the advancement of the monsoon provides necessary moisture across the nation, the resulting extreme weather events highlight the urgent need for improved urban drainage and safety infrastructure. (ANI)