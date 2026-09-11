Karnataka LoP R Ashoka termed the ruling Congress a 'U-turn government' and called CM DK Shivakumar's 100-day celebration a 'flop show'. He accused the CM of acting as a 'real estate mafia' and highlighted zero development achievements.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka on Friday accused the ruling Congress party in Karnataka of functioning as a "U-turn government" that has failed on key infrastructure and governance promises across the State.

Speaking to the reporters, Ashoka termed the celebration of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's 100 days in office as a complete "flop show" driven by zero achievements and excessive publicity.

"DK Shivakumar's 100 days is a flop show of the Karnataka Congress Party government. It’s a flop show. It’s a U-turn government. Tunnel road — the U-turn. 'We are not using Lalbagh' — U-turn. Gruha Lakshmi 5000 crore scam — U-turn. Brand Bengaluru — U-turn. Bengaluru become the garbage — U-turn. Pothole Bengaluru — U-turn. There is no straightforward government in Karnataka. The government of Karnataka is pauper, there is no money. No development," he said.

'First wicket fell because of BJP'

The Karnataka LoP questioned the purpose of the celebration, underlining the resignation of former minister B Nagendra over the Valmiki Corporation financial scandal after protests by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) in the State Assembly.

"Why are they celebrating 100 days? Because Nagendra's wicket has fallen. In the Assembly, BJP and JDS fought against Nagendra, the Congress Minister. The first wicket fell because of the BJP. That celebration you are doing for 100 days? Another two wickets are in the line. That's why you are celebrating 100 days? What achievement?" he asked.

Notably, earlier last month, B Nagendra announced his resignation from the state Cabinet, saying he was stepping down voluntarily amid allegations by the Opposition over the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam. Addressing a press conference, Nagendra said his decision was aimed at ensuring that the controversy did not cause embarrassment to the party and hinder the government's development work.

'CM is a real estate mafia'

Further criticising Shivakumar, the BJP leader said that the Chief Minister only used his first 100 days in power as a "real estate mafia" instead of undertaking any development projects in Karnataka.

"DK Shivakumar, you tell me in 100 days what you've done? Tell me. Any irrigation project in Karnataka? Any major road in Karnataka? Any Mekedatu? No! Nothing! Karnataka people will not accept that he is a common man's CM, he is a developer. He is a real estate mafia. I think he only used the 100 days for the real estate mafia," he said.

Shivakumar completed his 100 days in office on Thursday. He took charge of the office on June 3 after rounds of deliberations within Congress over a leadership change in Karnataka. (ANI)