CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered stringent action in the Haridwar land purchase case. This includes recommending the dismissal of then Municipal Commissioner Varun Chaudhary and imposing a major penalty on former DM Karmendra Singh for negligence.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken stringent action in the Haridwar Municipal Corporation land purchase case under his government's "zero-tolerance" policy against corruption.

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As per the Chief Minister's Office, in connection with the case, a recommendation has been made for the immediate dismissal from service of Varun Chaudhary, the then Municipal Commissioner of Haridwar Municipal Corporation.

At the same time, former Haridwar District Magistrate Karmendra Singh has been found guilty of serious negligence in the discharge of his official duties and responsibilities, and a decision has been taken to impose a major penalty against him. Recommendations for action against both officers are being sent to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in accordance with the rules.

Additionally, directions have been issued to record an adverse entry in the service record of the then Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Ajayveer Singh, and to withhold three of his annual increments.

Strict Stance and Investigation

Notably, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had adopted a strict stance as soon as the Haridwar Municipal Corporation land purchase case came to light. Following indications of irregularities in the preliminary inquiry, several officials, including former District Magistrate Karmendra Singh and former Municipal Commissioner Varun Chaudhary, were suspended. Subsequently, a detailed investigation and special audit were conducted to thoroughly examine the matter.

Zero-Tolerance Policy Reaffirmed

Chief Minister Dhami has made it clear that no compromise will be tolerated in cases of corruption at any level. He reiterated that transparency, accountability, and public interest remain paramount in governance and administration, and that the strictest possible action will continue to be taken against those found guilty.

A Significant Crackdown on Corruption

The Dhami government's action is being regarded as one of the most significant administrative crackdowns on corruption in the state so far, sending a clear message that misuse of public funds and abuse of official position will not be tolerated under any circumstances. (ANI)