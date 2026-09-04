Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas as the Ganga and Son rivers crossed the danger mark. He reviewed relief operations and directed officials to provide immediate aid to villagers trapped by the rising waters.

CM Conducts Aerial Survey, Orders Swift Action

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state and reviewed relief and rescue operations amidst the devastating flash floods in neighbouring Nepal.

During the survey, the Chief Minister took stock of the flood situation and the measures being undertaken by the administration to provide assistance to people affected by the floods. In a post on X, Choudhary said he had directed officials to ensure swift and effective action in the affected areas and instructed them to provide all possible assistance to the people in a timely manner. "...Instructed officials to take swift and effective action to ensure that the general public in the affected areas receives all possible assistance in a timely manner, faces no difficulties, and the safety of lives and property is guaranteed," CM Choudhary wrote on X.

Rivers Breach Danger Mark, Villages Submerged

The aerial survey comes amid concerns over the impact of flash floods in Nepal on Bihar, particularly in areas vulnerable to rising water levels and flooding. The swelling Ganga and Son rivers breached the danger mark in the state, submerging several riverine villages and triggering severe flood conditions across the state.

The situation has become dire for the villages in the area, with locals asking for facilities like boat services and relief materials to help trapped residents access facilities outside their villages, while others are saying that they are migrating from the area atleast for the time being. An elderly resident stated that all six panchayats remain completely submerged under rising floodwaters with no available transport. Urging the District Magistrate and the local MLA to arrange boat services, cattle fodder, and immediate relief materials, the villager added that the lack of connectivity has left trapped residents unable to reach local markets or transport patients to hospitals.

With the Ganga flowing above the danger mark, the flood crisis has intensified across the riverine regions of Danapur block, including Manas, Hetanpur, Akilpur, Ganghara, Patlapur, and Kasmichak, causing immense hardship to residents. The surging waters have severely impacted two panchayats in Maner, along with six riverine panchayats situated along the Ganga, completely cutting off these areas from the town headquarters.

Disaster Department Issues Advisory

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Department had advised people to avoid unnecessary movement towards the river and surrounding areas and appealed to them to refrain from bathing, swimming, taking selfies and boating in the river. People were also advised to maintain a safe distance from rivers and waterlogged areas and follow instructions issued by the local administration.

(ANI)