During a chaotic public felicitation in Muzaffarpur, JDU leader Rajesh Mandal had his expensive gold chain stolen while greeting Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar. A video of Mandal frantically searching for the missing jewellery went viral, prompting a police investigation into the theft.

In a chaotic turn of events during a public felicitation, Bihar’s JDU leader became the target of a brazen theft in Muzaffarpur's Kurhani block, losing an expensive piece of jewellery right as he stepped forward to greet state Health Minister Nishant Kumar.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the JDU leader Rajesh Mandal was seen frantically searching for his neck, realizing only after the crowd thinned out that the heavy gold accessory was entirely gone. He began to go around asking people around him if anyone had seen it fall.

Bihar Health Minister, Nishant Kumar, son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, found himself at the center of an unexpected commotion as supporters swarmed the area to catch a glimpse of the convoy.

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How the Theft Unfolded Amid the Chaos?

Janata Dal (United) leader in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, Rajesh Mandal, was among the many enthusiastic party workers who had gathered to welcome newly-minted Health Minister Nishant Kumar during his tour through the Kurhani block.

As the minister’s vehicle came to a halt at the bustling Sakri Chowk, the JDU supporters surged forward with garlands and slogans, creating an immense wall of pushing and shoving. Taking advantage of the dense melee and divided attention, opportunistic thieves managed to target Mandal’s neck, slipping away with a gold chain worth INR 7 lakh before anyone could intervene.

As the crowd thinned, Rajesh realised that his prized accessory was missing and immediately started looking around in panic, asking fellow attendees if it had dropped to the ground. The video of the JDU leader’s search for his stolen gold chain went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

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Following the incident, Rajesh Mandal submitted a written complaint at Turki police station, prompting police to begin an investigation. The officers are examining the event’s video footage and nearby CCTV cameras to identify the suspect and determine whether the chain was stolen or fell during the scuffle.

Turki Police Station SHO Sub-Inspector Sentu Kumar has confirmed that an official written complaint has been filed by the JDU and an FIR has been filed against unknown suspects.

Why Was the Bihar Health Minister in Muzaffarpur?

Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar was visiting Muzaffarpur for a high-profile official tour to inspect local medical facilities and inaugurate critical care infrastructure, including new intensive care units at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) and the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital.

His arrival at bustling Sakri Chowk, which is located right near the local railway station junction, a sea of enthusiastic supporters had gathered, creating a bottleneck that ultimately allowed opportunistic thieves to blend seamlessly into the crowd.

Since Nishant Kumar is the son of former Chief Minister and current Rajya Sabha MP Nitish Kumar, and as the newly inducted cabinet minister representing a major political legacy in the state, his initial tours have drawn massive public attention and high-energy turnouts across Bihar's districts.

However, the JDU leader Rajesh Mandal became the centre of unexpected viral attention not for his role in organizing the grand greeting, but due to the unfortunate loss of his heavy gold jewellery amidst the festive frenzy.

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