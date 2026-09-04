PM Narendra Modi will attend the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Teachers' Day and interact with students. He also lauded ISRO for the successful launch of its GSLV-F17 vehicle carrying the EOS-05 satellite.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Saturday.

SRCC Centenary and Teachers’ Day Celebration

The Centenary Celebrations coincide with Teachers’ Day (September 5), making the occasion particularly significant as the nation honours the contribution of teachers and educators in shaping generations and strengthening the foundations of society.

According to sources, a key highlight of the visit is expected to be a direct interaction between Prime Minister Modi and Gen Z students. The interaction is likely to provide young students an opportunity to share their views, aspirations and concerns directly with the Prime Minister.

Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi, is one of India’s premier institutions of higher education and a distinguished centre of learning in the fields of Commerce, Economics and Management.

Established in 1926 by eminent industrialist and philanthropist Sir Shri Ram, the College has, over the course of a century, nurtured generations of scholars, professionals, administrators, entrepreneurs, policymakers and nation-builders.

PM Hails ISRO's GSLV-F17 Launch

Earlier in the day, PM Modi hailed the successful launch of ISRO's GSLV-F17 carrying the Advanced Earth Observation Satellite-05 (EOS-05), calling it an "outstanding achievement" and a proud moment for the nation.

The GSLV-F17 vehicle successfully and precisely injected EOS-05, also known as the geo-imaging star satellite, into its intended orbit, marking another milestone for India's space programme, ISRO chief V Narayanan said.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the mission reflected the "excellence, innovation and growing capabilities" of India's space sector.

"Yet another outstanding achievement by ISRO and a proud moment for our nation. The successful launch of GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05, India's first-ever imaging satellite from Geosynchronous orbit, is a reflection of the excellence, innovation and growing capabilities that define India's space sector," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the growing collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the country's private industry, saying the partnership was strengthening and scaling up India's space programme.

"The growing partnership between ISRO and Indian industry is adding new strength and scale to our space programme and expanding India's capabilities across the entire space ecosystem," he added.

Speaking after the successful launch of GSLV-F17, the ISRO chief said the successful mission was a significant achievement for India's space programme and that the satellite's health was perfectly alright after its injection into orbit.

"I am very happy to announce that the GSLV-F17 vehicle has successfully and precisely injected the Advanced Earth Observation Satellite 05, the geo-imaging satellite, into the intended and required orbit," he said.