Faiz Saifi, 30, son of BJP leader and former Central Board of Film Certification member Shakeel Saifi, allegedly died by suicide at Saifi Hospital in Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area. Police reached the spot and began investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. No suicide note was found, while the reason behind the incident remains unclear.

30-year-old son of BJP leader and former Central Board of Film Certification member Sakil Saifi, also knows as Shakeel Saifi, allegedly died by suicide at a hospital in Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area, leaving his family and the local community shocked. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday inside Saifi Hospital, where Faiz Saifi worked as the managing director and was involved in the hospital’s operations, according to a report by ETV Bharat.

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His father later posted on X, "With profound sorrow, I must inform you that my eldest son, Faiz Saifi, has passed away. His funeral rites will take place today at 5:00 PM Asr time from RZT-100, Saifi Palace, Nihal Vihar, Nangloi. The funeral prayer will be offered at Nihal Vihar graveyard. May Allah Ta'ala grant him a lofty station in Jannatul Firdaus."

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Police were informed about the incident and reached the hospital soon after. They inspected the scene and began collecting evidence as part of their investigation.

Faiz was reportedly married and had two children. He was closely involved in running the family hospital in Nihal Vihar. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. No suicide note was reportedly recovered from the scene, and the reason behind the alleged suicide has not yet been established.

Investigators are speaking to family members, friends and other people close to Faiz to understand what may have led to the incident.

Police are also examining evidence collected from the hospital premises.

His last Instagram status

Before his death, Faiz had shared a message on Instagram that has drawn attention following the incident.

His reported last status read (translated from Hindi):

'I am strong enough to withstand a storm, yet soft enough for words to hurt.'

It is not known whether the post was connected to his state of mind or the circumstances surrounding his death. Police have not publicly linked the Instagram post to the incident.

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Who is Shakeel Saifi?

Faiz's father, Shakeel Saifi, is associated with the BJP and has previously served as a member of the Central Board of Film Certification. He also runs an NGO called World Peace Harmony and has been associated with the Hindi film industry as a producer.

The family is now awaiting answers as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Faiz's death.

As the exact reason behind the alleged suicide remains unknown. Investigators are examining different aspects of the case and questioning people who may have information about Faiz's final days.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)