Indian YouTuber Anshu Bisht has shared how his phone was stolen while he was in San Francisco. He said a man approached from behind, took the phone and fled on a scooter. After tracking the device, Bisht called 911 instead of going to the location himself. Police reached the spot, caught the suspect and recovered his phone.

Indian YouTuber Anshu Bisht has shared how a quick trip to pick up an order in San Francisco, California turned into a tense encounter after his phone was stolen. The incident was captured on CCTV and ended with police recovering his phone within minutes of his 911 call. In a video posted on Instagram, Bisht said he was at a restaurant to pick up his order when a homeless man approached him from behind.

According to Bisht, the man picked up his phone and quickly fled the area on a scooter. CCTV footage shared in the video appeared to show the theft and the suspect leaving with the device.

Bisht managed to track his phone using another device. However, he said he was unsure whether it would be safe to go to the location himself.

“I could track it from another phone, but how was I supposed to get there? And what if I went there and that guy attacked me,” he said.

YouTuber calls 911 instead of confronting suspect

Rather than going after the suspect himself, Bisht said he contacted 911 and informed the police about the stolen phone and its tracked location.

He said officers went to the location and caught the suspect shortly afterwards. The phone was subsequently recovered.

Footage shared by Bisht also showed police officers speaking to and consoling him after the incident. One officer told him not to hesitate to call the police if he ever felt uncomfortable or unsafe.

The incident drew a strong reaction online, with many viewers praising the speed of the San Francisco police and contrasting it with their experiences of police in India.

Some users called it 'superfast police', while others joked about the theft, comparing it to a GTA 5 moment. Several commenters were simply relieved that Bisht got his phone back, while some shared their own stories of stolen phones, vehicles and passports that were never recovered.

Anshu Bisht praises San Francisco police

Bisht later thanked the officers for their response and praised the way they handled the situation.

"Hats off to the police. Nothing but respect for the police system here," he said.

Bisht is a popular Indian gaming and entertainment creator. He has around 80.4 lakh subscribers on YouTube and is known for his online gaming content.