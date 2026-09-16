A man named Himanshu sustained severe multiple fractures after being struck by a speeding Tata Punch while buying a birthday cake in Greater Noida. The shocking hit-and-run incident was captured on camera, leading to the arrest of the driver.

In Greater Noida, a guy was thrown into the air by a speeding automobile and sustained many fractures. The suspected driver has been taken into custody after a hit-and-run incident was captured on camera. On September 5, Himanshu went to purchase a cake for his birthday with his wife when the incident happened. The speeding Tata Punch came up and crashed into him as he was crossing the street with the cake. The impact was so forceful that he was thrown into the air and disappeared from the frame. The cake he was carrying can be seen strewn onto the road after the collision.

Himanshu sustained severe injuries, including fractures to his arms, legs, knees, and spine. The accused driver has been taken into custody by the police, and the Tata Punch that was involved has also been impounded.

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This most recent hit-and-run incident occurred just days after a woman rider was hurt when her motorbike was struck by a fast car on Gurugram's Golf Course Road. The collision, captured on an action camera mounted on her superbike, has since gone viral on social media. The accused driver, Kalyan Bainsla, was arrested in Rajasthan on Tuesday.