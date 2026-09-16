Kolkata Police arrested seven people in connection with a major theft in Karaya, where ornaments worth ₹60-70 lakh, 15 watches and cash were stolen. A portion of the stolen gold, silver, and cash has been recovered. Investigation is ongoing.

Kolkata Police have arrested seven accused in a major theft reported from a flat in Karaya, the force said in a post on X. They have also recovered a portion of cash and stolen gold and silver jewellery.

Details of the Theft and Arrests

According to the police, the theft was reported on the evening of September 2, 2026, with the offenders allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments valued at approximately ₹60-70 lakh, along with 15 imported watches and ₹85,000 in cash. Acting swiftly, Karaya Police Station arrested seven accused persons on September 3 and 4, 2026, in connection with the case and has recovered 200 grams of gold ornaments, 500 grams of silver ornaments and ₹24,500 in cash till now. Further investigation is going on and police are trying to recover more stolen property.

Recovery Efforts and Ongoing Investigation

Kolkata Police tweeted, "Swift Investigation Leads to Seven Arrests and Recovery of Stolen Property. A major theft was reported from a flat in Karaya on the evening of 02.09.2026. The offenders allegedly stole gold and silver ornaments valued at approximately ₹60–70 lakh, 15 imported watches and ₹85,000 in cash. Acting swiftly, Karaya PS arrested seven accused persons on 03.09.2026 and 04.09.2026. Following sustained investigation and based on their statements and leads, the investigating team of Karaya PS recovered approximately 200 grams of gold ornaments, 500 grams of silver ornaments and ₹24,500 in cash from different locations in the Tiljala area."

The police also said, "Further leads regarding the remaining stolen property and other persons involved have emerged during the investigation. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining property and apprehend the absconding associates. Investigation continues." (ANI)