Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on his birthday, praising his work for the state's progress. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari also extended their greetings to the CM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and praised his efforts towards the progress of the state across diverse sectors, as well as his commitment to empowering the poor.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Birthday greetings to Uttarakhand CM, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji. He is working hard to further Uttarakhand’s progress across diverse sectors. Equally noteworthy is his commitment towards empowering the poor. May he lead a long and healthy life.”

Birthday greetings to Uttarakhand CM, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji. He is working hard to further Uttarakhand’s progress across diverse sectors. Equally noteworthy is his commitment towards empowering the poor. May he lead a long and healthy life.@pushkardhami — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2026

Dhami Thanks PM Modi

Dhami thanked PM Modi for his affection, blessings and good wishes, and said the Prime Minister’s vision for the development of Uttarakhand was a source of inspiration.

In a post on X, Dhami said, “Your special affection towards Uttarakhand and your clear vision for the development of this land of gods is a source of inspiration for us. Your trust empowers us to fulfil every resolve with complete dedication and momentum.”

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी, आपके स्नेह, आशीर्वाद और शुभकामनाओं के लिए हृदय से आभार। उत्तराखण्ड के प्रति आपका विशेष स्नेह और देवभूमि के विकास को लेकर आपका स्पष्ट विजन हमारे लिए प्रेरणा का स्रोत है। आपका विश्वास हमें हर संकल्प को पूरी निष्ठा और गति के साथ सिद्धि तक पहुँचाने का संबल… https://t.co/TqarG89X1Q — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 16, 2026

“From the sacred land of Shri Kedarnath, you had envisioned a bright future for Uttarakhand and placed it before the nation; we are continuously moving forward to realise that vision. Under your leadership and guidance, we are working with full commitment to make the third decade of the 21st century the decade of Uttarakhand,” he added.

Union Ministers Extend Greetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended birthday greetings to Dhami, saying that under Modi’s leadership, he was ensuring the preservation and promotion of Uttarakhand’s culture while taking development works to every individual.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended birthday greetings to Dhami, saying that under PM Modi’s leadership, he was ensuring the preservation and promotion of Uttarakhand’s culture while taking development works to every individual.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri @pushkardhami ji. Under the leadership of Modi ji, you are ensuring the preservation and promotion of the glorious culture of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand while reaching developmental works to every individual. I pray to God for your good health and long life,” Shah wrote.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished Dhami on his birthday and said he was working with dedication to preserve the unique identity and rich heritage of Uttarakhand while giving new momentum to development and ensuring better opportunities and facilities for people in the state.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended birthday wishes to Dhami and prayed for his good health, long life and a blissful life. (ANI)

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