Tibetan political leader Penpa Tsering has urged Chinese President Xi Jinping, in India for the BRICS Summit, to address the Tibet issue via dialogue, stating that if China is serious about global peace, it must first begin at home.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in India for the BRICS Summit, the Tibetan leadership has made a direct appeal to the Chinese president. The Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Penpa Tsering has urged Xi Jinping to address the Tibet issue through dialogue, saying that if China is serious about making the world a better place, peace must first begin at home.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s India visit for the BRICS Summit is being closely watched for its implications for India-China ties and the wider emerging global order. Against this backdrop, Sikyong Penpa Tsering has called for greater attention to the unresolved Tibet issue, while welcoming better relations between India and China.

Dialogue and Trust

Speaking to the media, the Tibetan political leader said the BRICS Summit should be viewed in the larger context of China’s growing engagement across multilateral platforms. He said the Tibetan leadership has consistently supported better relations between countries, including India and China, but stressed that the aspirations of the Tibetan people cannot be forgotten. Tsering said trust remains a major challenge in dealing with the Chinese government and maintained that dialogue is the way forward.

'Peace Must Begin at Home'

Asked whether he wanted to convey a message to President Xi Jinping regarding the resumption of dialogue with Tibetans, the Sikyong reiterated the Tibetan leadership’s commitment to the Middle Way Policy, which seeks a negotiated solution. But his strongest appeal was for China to look inward before speaking about peace globally. Answering ANI’s question, Tsering said “If China is really serious to make this world a better world to live so first, they should make China as a better world to live.”

Tsering argued that peace in the wider world must begin within one’s own country and society. “How much more land do you need? If there has to be a peace, you should start from your own household. When there is no peace in your own household, how can you speak about peace in the outer world?,” he asked.

A Call for Direct Engagement

The Sikyong also made a direct call for dialogue with Tibetans, questioning how China can advocate negotiations, diplomacy and “no war” while not engaging with the Tibetan side. “When you speak about negotiation, dialogue, diplomatic relations, no war, but you do that with the Tibetans, have dialogue with the Tibetans to resolve the issue,” he said.

Wider Geopolitical Context

Tsering also pointed to what he described as China’s changing domestic laws and policies concerning Tibetans, Uyghurs, Mongolians, Hong Kong and Taiwan, saying these developments need to be viewed alongside China’s wider role in global geopolitics.

He said it was too early to judge the impact of the BRICS Summit in isolation, and that the bilateral meeting between India and China on the sidelines will also be closely watched. (ANI)