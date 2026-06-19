FSSAI has issued notices to 14 major food companies over alleged misleading claims on product labels and advertisements. Brands including Kinder Joy and Saffola are under scrutiny as the regulator reviews consumer complaints.

India’s food safety regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has issued notices to 14 major food companies over alleged misleading claims on product labels and advertisements. The action comes after the authority received complaints from consumers regarding claims that may not accurately represent the products.

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The notices were issued under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, with FSSAI questioning certain claims made by brands and asking companies to review their labels and promotional material. The regulator has asked them to provide explanations and make necessary corrections if required.

Kinder Joy’s ‘Rich In Milk Solids’ Claim Under Review

Kinder Joy, a popular chocolate product among children, is among the brands facing scrutiny. FSSAI has reportedly questioned the product’s claim of being “rich in milk solids,” stating that the actual milk content may not match the impression created by the packaging. The authority raised concerns that such claims could influence parents’ purchasing decisions.

Saffola Oil’s Health Claims Also Questioned

Saffola cooking oil has also come under the scanner for claims such as “good for the heart,” “good fat balance,” and “less oil absorption.” FSSAI has questioned whether these statements are supported by sufficient scientific evidence.

Other products, including Pluckk mango juice and Raw Pressery juices, have also been mentioned over claims related to sugar content and ingredients. FSSAI has asked companies to clarify their claims and comply with food labelling regulations.

The regulator has warned that further action may be taken if companies fail to address the concerns raised in the notices. The matter highlights increasing scrutiny on food advertisements and packaging claims in India.