A minor fire broke out at the 'Salman Khan Gym' in Delhi's Greater Kailash-I on Thursday night. All occupants were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. The fire, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, was quickly doused.

A minor fire broke out at the 'Salman Khan Gym' located on the first floor of M Block Market in Greater Kailash-I, South Delhi, officials said. Delhi Fire Services were alerted around 10:15 PM on Thursday following reports of smoke and flames originating from the premises. A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze. Local police personnel arrived at the scene prior to the fire tenders and safely evacuated all occupants inside the establishment, preventing any injuries. Firefighters arrived shortly after and managed to douse the flames, bringing the situation under complete control. Officials confirmed that no major structural damage was sustained and no casualties were reported. The gym is not owned by actor Salman Khan.

Separate Incident in Hari Nagar

Meanwhile, in a separate incident last month on July 21, a massive fire broke out in the parking area of a residential building in Delhi's Hari Nagar area, triggering two cylinder explosions and damaging four vehicles. Quick response from emergency services led to the safe rescue of eight residents trapped by the flames. Delhi Fire Service Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Ravi Nath said, "There was a fire in the parking of a residence in Fateh Nagar Jail Road, Nr. Ranbir Bakery, Delhi." Providing details on the containment of the incident, a Delhi Fire Service official said, "A massive fire broke out in a building's parking area in Hari Nagar's Fateh Nagar this morning. Two cylinders exploded; four vehicles were damaged due to the fire. Firefighters rescued eight people." (ANI)