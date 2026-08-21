West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh criticised Congress's decision on the Vande Mataram song, accusing the party of a 'divide and rule' policy. He also raised concerns about 'anti-national' activities at Jadavpur University and border security.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Friday lashed out at Congress, criticising the recent decisions made by the Congress Working Committee, which decided that only the first two stanzas of the national song would be sung at party events, citing the party's 1937 resolution The minister alleged that their ongoing strategies continue to impact national unity and said that their policy of 'divide and rule' will not work."

Talking to the reporters, Ghosh condemned the approach adopted by the party toward symbols of unity and reiterated his stance. "Congress divided the country and has also divided Vande Mataram. Their policy of 'divide and rule' will not work," he said.

Concerns over University and Border Security

The minister further raised serious concerns over the university campus disturbances, demanding strict measures against groups allegedly engaging in disruptive behaviour, adding that anti-social activities in a university should be prohibited. Pointing to past incidents involving administrative disrespect on campus, he emphasised, "There are some groups active in Jadavpur University which always raise anti-national slogans. Before this, the Governor was misbehaved with. There should be no anti-national and anti-social activities in a university. There should be a peaceful atmosphere in a university."

Emphasising the geographical vulnerabilities at the Bengal border, Dilip Ghosh stated that the Union Home Minister has maintained consistent administrative attention directed toward securing the international lines. "Bengal has the most sensitive border. The Union Home Minister has always ensured how to make Bengal border is secure," Dilip Ghosh said.

Bankim Chandra's Descendant Slams Congress

Meanwhile, on Thursday, BJP MLA Sumitro Chatterjee, a direct descendant of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, criticised the Congress over its decision to sing only the first two stanzas of the national song 'Vande Mataram' at party events. He said Congress was trying to gain political attention through the issue and alleged that the party had lost its relevance.

Speaking to ANI, Chatterjee said, "In the political scenario in India, Congress holds no value. They are doing this drama to gain some value, so that they can come into the limelight. Right now, Congress has become history."

Historical Context of the Controversy

The decision followed days of controversy after the BJP accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party parliamentary chairperson Sonia Gandhi of conversing while the national song was being rendered during Independence Day celebrations on August 15 and demanded a public apology.

At a meeting in October 1937 with leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Subhas Chandra Bose, the CWC decided to drop the later stanzas because their explicit Hindu imagery and context in Anandamath caused political controversy with the Muslim League.

On January 24, 1950, President Rajendra Prasad declared in the Constituent Assembly that Vande Mataram shall be honoured equally with Jana Gana Mana (the National Anthem), though it holds the status of National Song, not National Anthem.