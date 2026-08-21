Nripendra Misra, Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman, dismissed internal rift reports as 'concocted'. He announced that 60 of 70 construction projects are complete and that the temple was built without any government funds.

Ram Mandir Committee Chair Dismisses Internal Rift Reports

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, on Friday, dismissed media reports alleging an internal rift sparked by a purported nine-page letter from former Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, calling the claims completely baseless while providing a major update on the temple's final construction phase.

Addressing reporters on the final day of a three-day review meeting, Misra addressed allegations that Rai had accused him of making arbitrary decisions, particularly following Rai's resignation a month earlier amid allegations of donation misappropriation. "I have not seen any such letter. Until I see the letter, I will only tell you that this is a concocted story of yours (media). There is no such letter, nor is there any such criticism, even if it were 9 pages long; he has not made any such criticism. This is merely a made-up story by you (media) people." Champat Rai had resigned a month earlier amid the alleged misappropriation of donations in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, raising a lot of questions.

Major Construction Phase Complete, Audit to Follow

The Chairman also provided a comprehensive update on the temple's progress and informed that the vast majority of the construction work is now complete. "A review of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple construction has been conducted. In total, there are approximately 70 construction projects, out of which 60 have been completed. They have already been handed over and transferred to the Trust and the Nyas. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust will now oversee its maintenance. Most importantly, we will conduct an internal audit of the construction work that has been handed over to the Trust," he said.

Waterlogging Issue Being Addressed

Addressing the issue of waterlogging reported during the monsoon, Misra stated that a solution is already in motion. "Yesterday, discussions were held with both the Commissioner and the Municipal Commissioner regarding development. Due to the current rainy season, water was accumulating in the temple premises; discussions were held on how to connect it to the municipal drains. This work will be completed within two months," he informed.

Focus Shifts to Ancillary Projects and Museum

The Construction Committee chief also noted that the focus has now shifted toward the final phase of ancillary projects. "There are about four months of work remaining for the auditorium and the Trust office. Yesterday, we held a meeting with the Managing Director of the Rajkiya Nirman Nigam. Today, we are visiting the museum. The main discussion is to be held on the script prepared for each gallery; the promoter company wants to show a 3D presentation according to that script and obtain approval for it. We will look into that and make a decision today," Misra added

Project Completed Without Government Funds

He also took particular pride in the financial independence of the project, saying, "The matter of greatest pride is that no government money--neither from the Central nor the State government--has been used in this. The temple was built solely from the funds collected by the Nyas." (ANI)