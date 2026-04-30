Vijay the Next MGR? Axis My India Predicts TVK Tsunami, Overtakes DMK | TN Exit Poll Bombshell

Vijay the Next MGR? Axis My India Predicts TVK Tsunami, Overtakes DMK | Tamil Nadu Exit Poll BombshellTamil Nadu may be witnessing a historic political shift.According to the latest Axis My India exit poll, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is projected to win 98–120 seats in the 234-member Assembly—putting it neck-and-neck with the DMK-led alliance.With a 35% vote share, massive youth backing, and growing support across caste and class lines, TVK is no longer just a new entrant—it’s a serious contender.Pollster Pradeep Gupta has even compared Vijay’s rise to political legends like M. G. Ramachandran and N. T. Rama Rao.In the Chief Minister race, Vijay leads with 37% support, narrowly ahead of M. K. Stalin at 35%.Is this the beginning of a new political era in Tamil Nadu?Or will the final results tell a different story?0:00 – TVK Projected to Win 98–120 Seats1:30 – Vijay’s Growing Support: Youth and Caste Backing3:18 – Pradeep Gupta Compares Vijay to MGR and NTR

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source