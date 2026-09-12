On the occasion of the Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the scripture's teachings on knowledge, truth, and principles, saying they will forever inspire society toward human welfare and service.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of the Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, emphasising that by conferring the status of 'Guru' upon the holy scripture, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji conveyed that true guidance in life comes from knowledge, truth, and principles.

In a post on X, the Union Home Minister highlighted that the sacred scripture contains invaluable teachings on service, sacrifice, equality, compassion, and humanity, which will continue to inspire society toward human welfare. "Heartfelt greetings to all on the Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. By conferring the status of ‘Guru’ upon Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji conveyed the message that true guidance in life comes from knowledge, truth, and principles. This sacred scripture encompasses invaluable teachings on service, sacrifice, equality, compassion, and humanity, which will forever inspire society toward human welfare," said Shah.

Other leaders extend wishes

Along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several prominent political leaders extended warm wishes to the nation on the occasion of the Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri recalled the historical occasion of the first Prakash of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji in 1604, emphasising that the teachings of the holy scripture guide all of humanity by conveying the message of unity, compassion, equality, and peace. "Hearty congratulations to you all on the first Prakash Purab of the eternal Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji across the ages. The first Prakash of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji took place in 1604 at Sachkhand Sri Harminder Sahib by the Fifth Patishah Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji through Baba Budha Ji. Blessed be the first Prakash Purab of Sahib Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji—heartfelt congratulations to all the Sangat across the country and abroad. The teachings of Guru Granth Sahib Ji guide all humanity by conveying the message of unity, compassion, equality, and peace," said Puri.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda also extended wishes on the occasion of the Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, expressing his wish that the immortal teachings forever illuminate everyone with the light of knowledge, righteousness, and brotherhood. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of you on the sacred occasion of the 'Prakash Purb' of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.The sacred bani of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji inspires humanity to walk the path of service, equality, truth, and goodwill, thereby conveying a message for the welfare of the world. May these immortal teachings forever illuminate us all with the light of knowledge, righteousness, and brotherhood.," said Nadda.

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh also expressed that may the immortal teachings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, which convey the message of humanity, love, service, equality, and harmony, provide guidance to everyone. "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all on the sacred Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji! May the immortal teachings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, which convey the message of humanity, love, service, equality, and harmony, continue to guide us all," said Singh.

West Bengal Cabinet Minister Nisith Pramanik asserted that the sacred teachings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib continue to inspire generations with the message of oneness, humility, and justice. "Wishing everyone a blessed Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Purab. The sacred teachings of the holy Guru Granth Sahib Ji continue to inspire generations with the message of oneness, humility, and justice. May peace and joy prevail," said Pramanik.

What is Prakash Purb?

The Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib is a sacred Sikh celebration, which marked the first installation and opening ceremony (Pehla Prakash) of the holy scripture at Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar on September 12, 1604. (ANI)