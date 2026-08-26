Thousands of devotees participated in a massive and peaceful Milad procession in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi. The event, marking Prophet Muhammad's birth, was a display of faith, unity, and communal harmony.

Anantnag witnessed a massive Milad procession as thousands of devotees gathered to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi, commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad on Wednesday. The procession saw people from different parts of the district participating with religious fervour and devotion.

Streets echoed with prayers and salutations as devotees marched peacefully, carrying religious flags and banners.

The gathering reflected the deep faith and spiritual significance attached to the occasion, with participants offering prayers and expressing devotion to the Prophet. The Milad celebrations across Anantnag were marked by a strong sense of community, peace and religious harmony, as devotees came together to observe the auspicious occasion.

Devotees Express Faith and Unity

A local, Ab Rasheed, told ANI, "Thousands of people have gathered here with great devotion to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi. The procession is a symbol of peace, unity and faith, and people from different areas have participated in it."

"We are happy to be part of this Milad procession. The occasion reminds us of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and promotes brotherhood, harmony and peace among people", another resident, Mohd Abbas, said.

PM Modi Extends Greetings

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, wishing for happiness, togetherness, prosperity and harmony across the country.

"Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. I hope this occasion furthers togetherness and joy all around us. May the spirit of kindness and giving back to society always guide us," PM Modi said.

Milad-un-Nabi is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. (ANI)