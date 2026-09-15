Sachin Pilot, new AICC in-charge for Punjab, led a Congress protest demanding Finance Minister Harpal Cheema's resignation over a Dalit man's suicide. Police used water cannons to stop the march, injuring several party workers, including Kuljit Nagra.

Congress Demands Minister's Resignation Over Dalit Man's Suicide

Newly appointed AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab Sachin Pilot on Tuesday led a protest march by Congress workers towards the residence of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, demanding his resignation over the alleged abetment of the suicide of Dalit man Gulzar Singh. The protestors were stopped by a heavy police deployment from reaching Cheema's residence, with police using water cannons to prevent them from moving ahead. Several Congress workers, including senior party leader Kuljit Nagra, were injured during the action.

Sachin Pilot said the Congress had no personal issue with the Finance Minister but questioned why an FIR was not registered and a probe initiated after Gulzar Singh allegedly named the minister in his dying declaration. "The Congress has nothing personal against the Finance Minister. But doesn’t the law demand registration of an FIR followed by a detailed probe when a person has mentioned the minister’s name in his dying declaration? Gulzar Singh’s suicide was reflective of what was happening in Punjab much against the claims made by the Aam Aadmi Party. The situation is such that a poor Dalit had to pay with his life just because he raised a question about the free availability of drugs to which his son had fallen a victim," Pilot said.

Pilot Slams AAP Govt on Drug Menace

Targeting AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the issue of drug menace, Pilot said, "The AAP had announced the appointment of a Dalit Deputy CM. What to speak of a Dalit Deputy CM, the Dalits like Gulzar Singh are forced to commit suicide under the AAP regime. Arvind Kejriwal had claimed before the elections that drug-related issues would be finished within three months of forming the government. After about five years of the AAP rule, now the ‘chitta’ (drugs) were so easily available that there was 'home delivery' (of drugs)."

'Will Fight for Justice': Pilot Assures Workers

Expressing gratitude to party workers for participating in large numbers, Pilot assured them that the Congress would continue to fight for justice. "I, as the representative of the party high command, will be at the forefront of every fight and struggle to get justice. I will not leave any stone unturned to restore the dignity and honour of each and every Congress worker," he said.

Senior Congress Leaders Join Protest

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also targeted the AAP government, alleging that it had failed the people of the state. The Congress leaders said Bhagwant Mann had proved to be the "most disastrous Chief Minister" for Punjab and assured Sachin Pilot of their support for the party's preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Partap Singh Bajwa, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singla, Rana KP Singh, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Kuljit Singh Nagra, among others, participated in the protest. (ANI)