A video showing a woman in bikini taking a dip in Ganga, Haridwar, has sparked debate. While some users criticised her clothing, others said the clip appears AI-generated or digitally edited from another video showing the woman in a yellow dress. The footage's location, authenticity and woman’s identity have not been independently verified so far.

A video claiming to show a woman taking a dip in the Ganga in a bikini at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar has triggered a debate online, with users questioning both the clip’s authenticity and the woman’s clothing. The video has been circulating widely across Instagram, X and other social media platforms. However, several users have since claimed that the clip was created or altered using artificial intelligence.

Original video shows woman in yellow dress

A separate video circulating online appears to show the same woman taking a holy dip while wearing a yellow dress. Users have pointed to this as the possible original footage.

Several users accused her of sharing an AI-generated clip, while others urged people not to circulate unverified footage. The post containing the bikini clip was later removed from X.

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There has been no independent confirmation of when or where the bikini video was recorded. The claim that it was filmed at Har Ki Pauri has also not been established.

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Social media users question authenticity

Many users said the clip appeared to be AI-generated or digitally manipulated. One user on X asked Grok to identify it as AI-generated, while others urged people not to share fabricated videos and said the dignity of women should be respected.

Another X user called it a deepfake and warned that AI tools can create realistic-looking videos. Some described the footage as a deepfake and said people should verify such content before sharing it.

Meanwhile, the video prompted a discussion about clothing at a religious site. Some users criticised the woman for allegedly wearing a bikini while bathing in the Ganga. Others questioned why similar concerns were not raised about men bathing in much less clothing.

Some social media users argued that the woman’s clothing should not become the focus if the footage itself was manipulated. Others raised questions about whether recording and sharing a person bathing was appropriate.

Aaj Tak report quoted Nitin Gautam, President of Shri Ganga Sabha and Minister of State in the Uttarakhand government, saying that he also came across the video on social media. He added that using AI to malign the images of women and project them disrespectfully in the middle of the Ganga, is highly condemnable.

He also said that this was a matter of concern for all residents of the pilgrimage site and raised concern about the 'unfortunate conspiracy being carried out to defame the pilgrimage site'.

The woman in video claim remains unverified

One X user, Nargis Bano, claimed that the woman was being identified online as Sonam Yadav but said the bikini footage was AI-edited from another video. That identification has not been independently verified.

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The key question remains whether the bikini clip is genuine. With the original-looking video showing the woman in a yellow dress and multiple users alleging AI manipulation, the footage should not be treated as authentic without reliable verification.