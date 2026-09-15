The CBI arrested a Chief Health Inspector of South Eastern Railway in Bokaro for demanding a ₹25,000 bribe to process an employee's medical leave. The official was caught red-handed while accepting a partial payment of ₹10,000 in a trap.

Railway Official Arrested in Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a Chief Health Inspector posted at Bhojudih, under the Adra Division of South Eastern Railway in Bokaro district, for demanding and accepting a bribe from an employee to process a medical leave application.

Details of the Allegation and Trap

Following a direct complaint, the agency registered a case on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, alleging that the accused public servant demanded an undue advantage of ₹25,000 from the complainant to authorise medical leave. Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a targeted trap and caught the official red-handed while accepting a partial bribe payment of ₹10,000.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused. The official will be produced before the designated competent court in Dhanbad as the investigation continues, as per the CBI press release. (ANI)