Two arrested for throwing eggs at TMC leader Kunal Ghosh near Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata residence. Ghosh filed a police complaint, criticized the police for being 'spectators' during the attack, and stated he remains unafraid of such incidents.

Two Arrested in Egg Attack on TMC Leader

Kolkata Police arrested two people on Tuesday in connection with an incident in which eggs were thrown at Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh outside former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in the Kalighat area, according to police officials.

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The incident occurred recently when Ghosh was leaving the high-security zone near Banerjee's residence. Kunal Ghosh filed a complaint at the Kalighat Police Station after he was targeted with an egg thrown at him by a local youth, urging for immediate action against the accused.

'I Am Not Afraid': Ghosh Responds

In an X post, Ghosh said that the police were "spectators" when the attack occurred and highlighted that he remained unafraid as he walked alone to the station to file a complaint about the incident. "I have no need for anyone's help or support outside of my well-wishers and fellow comrades. I stood alone, unarmed and unprotected, at the media's request. Eyes on the camera. In that moment, eggs were hurled - such a great hero!! Police as spectators. Even after that, I walked out through there. At night, I went alone to the station. Even when the uncivilised ones showed up, I paid them no heed. I'll figure out the rest. To those who called, who posted to condemn the incident--thank you, I took note of a few people's statements," the TMC leader said.

Asserting that Ghosh has never engaged in "uncivil politics" and that he had even supported BJP leaders during post-poll violence after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. "Even in 2021, I stood beside multiple BJP workers. On the day Sajal Ghosh's house door was broken down, or when Kaustubh Bagchi was abused at his home in the early hours, even as a Trinamool spokesperson, I posted a public protest and faced reprimands from my own people. Because I thought those things weren't right. I follow my own path. Even now, I'm saying it: attempts to attack me have been made. More will come. I am not afraid," he said, further asserting that he will continue to fight politically against the BJP.

"For the service of the people of Belgharia, there will be administrative coordination with the government. Two, I will try to turn my party around by correcting its mistakes and flaws. At worst, my dead body will lie there. But I will not change," he added. (ANI)