Bhagalpur Secretary In-Charge Deepak Anand conducted a late-night surprise inspection of flood relief camps on CM Samrat Chaudhary's orders, assessing aid for victims of rising Ganga waters. He found the arrangements, including meals and medical aid, satisfactory.

Surprise Inspection in Bhagalpur

Under the instructions of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Bhagalpur Secretary In-Charge Deepak Anand conducted a late-night surprise inspection of flood relief camps set up across the district to assess the condition of people affected by rising water levels in the Ganga River following heavy rainfall.

Under the instructions of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Bhagalpur Secretary In-Charge Deepak Anand conducted a late-night surprise inspection of flood relief camps set up across the district to assess the condition of people affected by rising water levels in the Ganga River following heavy rainfall.

Issuing clear directives to administrative personnel during the visit, Anand emphasised that no flood victim should face hardship in the camps. Appreciating the prompt response and operational arrangements made by the district administration, he stated that relief work is currently underway on a large scale.

Providing details on the ground operations, the Secretary In-Charge informed that 86 community kitchens and six major relief camps are functioning across the district to ensure the provision of nutritious meals to displaced residents.

Speaking to ANI, Deepak Anand outlined the state government's broader assistance measures, saying provisions had been made for two daily meals, medical facilities, fodder for displaced livestock and milk for children under six years of age. He further mentioned that repair work at breach sites is progressing rapidly and effectively. Additionally, first aid teams have been deployed across camps, and comprehensive arrangements have been made for clean drinking water and mobile toilets in the area.

Concluding that the district administration's overall preparedness in Bhagalpur is satisfactory, Anand added that such inspections are being conducted regularly to ensure any shortcomings are identified and addressed immediately.

"Relief arrangements have been made for the flood-affected people; provisions for two meals a day and medical camps have been set up. Fodder has been arranged for displaced livestock, and milk is being provided for children under the age of six. I have inspected these relief camps and found the food quality to be entirely satisfactory... I have apprised the district administration of the observations made during my inspections of the relief camp kitchens, and the entire team is working diligently. Furthermore, the repair work being carried out by the Water Resources Department at breach sites is progressing rapidly and effectively. Overall, the district administration's preparedness in Bhagalpur is satisfactory, and such inspections are being conducted regularly to ensure any shortcomings are addressed immediately..." said Anand.

CM Choudhary Visits Other Flood-Hit Areas

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on September 7 visited flood-affected areas of Vaishali and Saran districts and inspected relief camps in Hajipur and Sonpur, taking stock of arrangements being made for people affected there.

During his visit to the flood relief camp located opposite the Ganga Bridge police station in Hajipur, the Chief Minister inspected the community kitchen, food distribution counter and registration-cum-control room. Choudhary also inspected the Anganwadi centre and educational camp operating at the relief facility. He interacted with children and asked them about their studies, educational activities and food.

Speaking to reporters during his inspection in Hajipur and Sonpur, Choudhary said, “There has been a fall of around 17 to 18 centimetres in the water level of the Ganga. Around 15 lakh cusecs of water are still being continuously discharged from the Farakka Barrage. There is a possibility of further improvement in the situation over the next two to three days.”

He said officials were continuously monitoring the situation and the government was making efforts at every level to provide relief to people affected by the disaster. “At present, there is a disaster situation, and at such a time, the government is completely standing with the people. Every possible assistance is being provided to the flood-affected people. Arrangements have been made for food, treatment, education and other essential facilities for the affected families,” he said. (ANI)