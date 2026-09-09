Assam Police seized 230,000 Yaba tablets weighing 25 kg in Cachar district. The contraband was found in a secret chamber of a truck. One person, Sahir Hussain Choudhary, was apprehended in connection with the major anti-narcotics operation.

Assam Police on Tuesday seized a large consignment of Yaba tablets in Cachar district and apprehended one person in connection with the recovery, officials said.

Drug Bust in Cachar

Acting on specific source information, Cachar district police conducted an anti-narcotics operation at Shivpur under Lakhipur police station on Tuesday evening. During the operation, a truck bearing registration number AS-26AC-1763 was intercepted.

According to Cachar Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das, police recovered the suspected contraband from a specially concealed chamber inside the truck.

“Based on source input, an anti-narcotics operation was conducted by Cachar district police at Shivpur under Lakhipur police station on Tuesday evening,” Das said.

Massive Haul Recovered, One Apprehended

He said the search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 23,000 Yaba tablets, with the seized contraband weighing around 25 kg of methamphetamine.

The person apprehended has been identified as Sahir Hussain Choudhary, a resident of Gobindapur Part-II area in Cachar district.

"One truck bearing registration number AS-26AC-1763 was intercepted and led to the recovery of 230000 Yaba tablets (25 kg methamphetamine) from the secret chamber of the truck. One person was apprehended in this regard, namely Sahir Hussain Choudhary of Gobindapur Part-II area in Cachar district," Partha Protim Das said.

Legal Action Initiated

Police said legal action has been initiated in the case and further investigation is underway to establish the forward and backward linkages of the drug network.