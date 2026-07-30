YSRCP MPs demand AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh's resignation and a CBI probe into the DSC-2025 recruitment, alleging corruption, paper leaks, and sports quota irregularities. The party has announced a statewide agitation to protest.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha MP Golla Babu Rao and Lok Sabha MPs Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy and Dr Tanuja Rani on Wednesday demanded the immediate resignation of Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh, alleging large-scale corruption and irregularities in the DSC-2025 recruitment process. They also demanded a comprehensive Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the entire recruitment process.

Allegations of Norm Violations

Addressing a press conference at Andhra Bhavan here, the MPs alleged that the government violated norms by sidelining the DSC Convener and entrusting the conduct of the examination to the Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). They claimed that confidential work, including question paper preparation and uploading, was handed over to outsourced employees, creating the possibility of a paper leak.

Case of Purama Naveen

The MPs also questioned the case of Purama Naveen, whom they identified as an outsourced SCERT employee who allegedly secured top ranks in the DSC examination. They alleged that his subsequent removal from the merit list, denial of a call letter and disappearance of related data pointed to an attempt to suppress evidence. They further questioned why no investigation had established the extent of the alleged paper leak or how much money had allegedly changed hands.

Irregularities in Sports Quota Appointments

Alleging irregularities in appointments under the sports quota, the MPs claimed that the government manipulated the process through G.O. 4, G.O. 47 and G.O. 56. They alleged that genuine national-level medal winners were ignored while candidates who had merely participated in sporting events received jobs. They also questioned the unusually high number of certificates issued by associations headed by TDP MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar and Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat.

The MPs further alleged that audio and video evidence showed demands of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh in exchange for sports quota jobs. They claimed that a person allegedly using the government logo on WhatsApp to promise jobs had not faced proper action and accused the government of filing weak cases to shield the real culprits.

Demanding Lokesh's resignation on moral grounds, the MPs called for an impartial CBI or independent agency probe into the recruitment process, strict action against those responsible and justice for nearly 3.5 lakh DSC aspirants.

YSRCP Announces Statewide Agitation

Meanwhile, YSRCP Krishna District President and former Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) announced a state-wide agitation against the alleged irregularities in the DSC-2025 recruitment process, demanding a CBI probe and the resignation of state Education Minister Nara Lokesh. Speaking at the YSRCP central office, he said the party would launch a phased protest programme beginning with representations to District Collectors on July 31, followed by constituency-level Town Hall meetings on August 3 and 4, relay hunger strikes in all Assembly constituencies from August 6 to 9, and constituency-level rallies across the State on August 10. He warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to respond.

(ANI)