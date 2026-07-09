Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre, the main accused in the assault on doctors at Dombivli's Shastri Nagar Hospital, has been arrested. He was later hospitalised for health issues, delaying legal proceedings. Four accused have been arrested so far.

Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre, the prime accused in the case involving the alleged assault on doctors and nurses at Dombivli's Shastri Nagar Hospital, was taken to Thane Civil Hospital following his arrest, according to the Dombivli Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suhas Hemade. He has been admitted to the hospital for treatment due to health issues.

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Hemade said that further legal proceedings will be carried out only after receiving the medical reports of the concerned doctors and obtaining the necessary clearance. According to the police, Mhatre was arrested under Sections 132 and 121(1) in connection with a case registered at Vishnunagar Police Station in Dombivli.

Four Arrested Amid Doctors' Strike

Police said four accused have been arrested in the case so far. While doctors at the hospital continued their strike, alleging "complete lawlessness." Medical bodies also sought immediate intervention from the state government and the arrest of all those involved.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Zende said an FIR was registered at Vishnu Nagar Police Station following the incident. "Yesterday, the FIR was registered in Vishnu Nagar Police Station, and three accused were arrested last night itself. Those three accused were produced before a competent court today, where they have been sent for 2 days. Additionally, we have arrested the fourth accused in this case, namely Ramesh Mhatre, and we are proceeding in this case as per the provisions," Zende said.

Dispute Over Patient Treatment Led to Assault

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suhas Hemade said the alleged assault took place following a dispute over the treatment of a pregnant patient. "There are approximately four accused involved in this assault case, including one woman. The incident stemmed from a dispute regarding the treatment of a female patient who had arrived at the hospital; the accused accompanied the patient's relatives. They assaulted the on-duty doctor, a female doctor, and a nurse, subjecting them to physical violence, verbal abuse, and threats. The doctor registered a case yesterday. Charges have been filed under relevant sections of the IPC. All due legal procedures will be followed, and action will be taken against those involved," Hemade said. (ANI)