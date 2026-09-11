AAP’s student wing, ASAP, makes its debut in the DUSU elections, launching its 'Badlav Ka Manifesto.' It promises to focus on student issues like education and hostels and has fielded a visually impaired Dalit student to promote representation.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s student wing, Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), on Friday launched its ‘Badlav Ka Manifesto’ for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, marking its first entry into the university’s electoral contest.

Focus on Accountability and Groundwork

The manifesto puts students’ education, hostel facilities, fees, campus amenities and democratic rights at the centre of its agenda.

According to a statement issued by the party, ASAP has also fielded a visually impaired Dalit student for the post of Secretary, as part of its push for greater representation in student politics. The organisation has framed its campaign around a simple message: students need work on the ground, not hollow promises.

During the manifesto launch, ASAP stated, “For years, the same old promises have been repeated in the name of student politics at Delhi University. Elections arrive, announcements are made, and as soon as the elections are over, students’ issues are pushed into the background. Students now need accountability and concrete work, not promises.”

ASAP In-charge Dharmender Rawat stated, “We do not want to limit student politics to elections and posters. We want to give an ordinary student an opportunity to lead, a student who has lived among fellow students and understands their problems closely.”

Candidates for Representation

ASAP announced Ashmit Kumar (Gurjar) as its presidential candidate. The organisation stated that Ashmit Kumar is entering the electoral fray with a commitment to strongly raise students’ issues and advance accountable student politics at the university.

The same vision is represented by ASAP’s candidate for the post of Secretary, Pankaj Kumar. Pankaj Kumar is a visually impaired student and belongs to the Dalit community. ASAP stated that “Pankaj Kumar contesting the election is not merely about putting forward a candidate. It is an effort to give representation in Delhi University’s student politics to voices that have long been kept away from the mainstream.”

During the event, ASAP Delhi State Co-in-charge Eeshna Gupta stated, “Giving a student like Pankaj Kumar an opportunity to lead is not a symbolic step for us. It is the beginning of a politics in which an ordinary student, a marginalised student and every young person who has raised their voice for their rights can take up leadership.”

ASAP appealed to students to choose change, accountability and the genuine voice of students over old politics and hollow promises in the upcoming DUSU elections. (ANI)